Jennifer Garner’s Action-Thriller ‘Peppermint’ Sets September Release

STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment have set a Sept. 7 domestic release date for the Jennifer Garner action-thriller “Peppermint.”

Directed by Pierre Morel (“Taken”) from a script by Chad St. John, Garner portrays a mother who awakens from a coma after her husband and daughter are killed in a brutal attack on the family. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley she sets out to transform herself from citizen to urban guerrilla — eluding the underworld, the LAPD and the FBI — as she methodically delivers her personal brand of justice.

“Peppermint” also stars John Ortiz, Juan Pablo Raba, John Gallagher Jr., Annie Ilonzeh and Richard Cabral. Producers are Tom Rosenberg, Gary Lucchesi, Eric Reid and Richard Wright, with Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin serving as executive producers.

STXfilms noted that “Peppermint” is the latest in a series of its female-led releases including the two “Bad Moms” movies, “The Edge of Seventeen,” and “Molly’s Game.” It’s opening Amy Schumer’s comedy “I Feel Pretty” on April 20 and Shailene Woodley’s sailing drama “Adrift” on June 1.

Garner portrays the mother of Nick Robinson’s lead character in Fox’s coming-of-age comedy-drama “Love, Simon.” “Peppermint” is the second title to land on the post Labor Day weekend following New Line’s horror-thriller “The Nun.”