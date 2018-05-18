Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro to Star in Netflix Political Comedy ‘First Ladies’

Following a competitive bidding war, Netflix has acquired the hot package “First Ladies,” with Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro attached to star.

The political comedy is being written by Notaro and Stephanie Allynne, based on their original pitch. The story follows America’s first female president (Aniston) and her wife, the first lady (Notaro). When Beverly and Kasey Nicholson move into the White House, they’ll prove that behind every great woman… is another great woman.

Notaro, Allynne, and Aniston are producing along with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Betsy Koch for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Chris Henchy is exec producing.

The package expands Notaro’s relationship with Netflix, as her original comedy special “Tig Notaro Happy to Be Here” will debut on the streaming service on May 22. Notaro is also set to direct Ellen DeGeneres’ upcoming Netflix original comedy special.

As for Aniston, the pic marks her second recent collaboration with the studio, having recently signed on to star opposite Adam Sandler in “Murder Mystery.” She can be seen next in the Anne Fletcher movie “Dumplin’.”

Notaro is repped by ICM Partners and Integral Entertainment, Allynne is repped by Gersh and Rise, and Aniston is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management.