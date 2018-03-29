Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Netflix ‘Murder Mystery’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are laughing all the way to the bank…again.

Sources tell Variety that Sandler will reunite with his “Just Go With It” co-star on Netflix’s comedy “Murder Mystery.”

“Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt.

The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston), who become prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while vacationing in Europe.

Sandler and Aniston, according to insiders, had been looking for an opportunity to work together again following the 2011 success of “Just Go With It,” which earned $103 million at the domestic box office, $215 million globally.

“Murder Mystery” marks Sandler’s sixth feature project at Netflix, while it’s Aniston’s first time working with the streaming giant. She’s also attached to star in a new Apple TV series opposite Reese Witherspoon.

Sandler’s previous Netflix endeavors include “The Ridiculous Six”, “The Do-Over”, “Sandy Wexler” and Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which earned Sandler some of the best reviews of his career. Netflix has been so high on their overall deal with the comedian that they signed him to an additional four-picture deal last year.

His upcoming Netflix comedy, “The Week Of,” co-stars Chris Rock and bows April 27.

Besides her highly-anticipated series at Apple, Aniston most recently appeared in Iraq war drama “The Yellow Birds” and can be seen next in Gem Entertainment’s musical comedy “Dumplin.”

Aniston is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management and Media.

Sandler is repped by WME.

More Film

  • Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Reteam

    Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Netflix 'Murder Mystery'

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are laughing all the way to the bank…again. Sources tell Variety that Sandler will reunite with his “Just Go With It” co-star on Netflix’s comedy “Murder Mystery.” “Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt. The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) […]

  • Amber Heard Gully

    Amber Heard to Star With Charlie Plummer in Drama 'Gully' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are laughing all the way to the bank…again. Sources tell Variety that Sandler will reunite with his “Just Go With It” co-star on Netflix’s comedy “Murder Mystery.” “Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt. The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) […]

  • VINCENT GALLO AND CHLOE SEVIGNY'BROWN BUNNY'

    Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux on Booing, Walkouts, Selection 'Mistakes'

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are laughing all the way to the bank…again. Sources tell Variety that Sandler will reunite with his “Just Go With It” co-star on Netflix’s comedy “Murder Mystery.” “Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt. The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    How 'Ready Player One' Compares to Today's VR Technology

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are laughing all the way to the bank…again. Sources tell Variety that Sandler will reunite with his “Just Go With It” co-star on Netflix’s comedy “Murder Mystery.” “Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt. The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) […]

  • Jason Clarke on Ted Kennedy and

    Jason Clarke on 'Chappaquiddick' and Ted Kennedy: 'How Do You Get Past What He Did?'

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are laughing all the way to the bank…again. Sources tell Variety that Sandler will reunite with his “Just Go With It” co-star on Netflix’s comedy “Murder Mystery.” “Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt. The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) […]

  • 'Chappaquiddick' film premiere

    'Chappaquiddick': 'Powerful People' Pressured Studio Not to Release Film, CEO Says

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are laughing all the way to the bank…again. Sources tell Variety that Sandler will reunite with his “Just Go With It” co-star on Netflix’s comedy “Murder Mystery.” “Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt. The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) […]

  • AMC theater

    AMC Working on $2 Billion London IPO for Odeon (Report)

    Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are laughing all the way to the bank…again. Sources tell Variety that Sandler will reunite with his “Just Go With It” co-star on Netflix’s comedy “Murder Mystery.” “Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt. The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad