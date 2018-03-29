Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Netflix ‘Murder Mystery’

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are laughing all the way to the bank…again.

Sources tell Variety that Sandler will reunite with his “Just Go With It” co-star on Netflix’s comedy “Murder Mystery.”

“Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct from a script by James Vanderbilt.

The story follows a New York cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston), who become prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while vacationing in Europe.

Sandler and Aniston, according to insiders, had been looking for an opportunity to work together again following the 2011 success of “Just Go With It,” which earned $103 million at the domestic box office, $215 million globally.

“Murder Mystery” marks Sandler’s sixth feature project at Netflix, while it’s Aniston’s first time working with the streaming giant. She’s also attached to star in a new Apple TV series opposite Reese Witherspoon.

Sandler’s previous Netflix endeavors include “The Ridiculous Six”, “The Do-Over”, “Sandy Wexler” and Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), which earned Sandler some of the best reviews of his career. Netflix has been so high on their overall deal with the comedian that they signed him to an additional four-picture deal last year.

His upcoming Netflix comedy, “The Week Of,” co-stars Chris Rock and bows April 27.

Besides her highly-anticipated series at Apple, Aniston most recently appeared in Iraq war drama “The Yellow Birds” and can be seen next in Gem Entertainment’s musical comedy “Dumplin.”

Aniston is repped by CAA and Lighthouse Management and Media.

Sandler is repped by WME.