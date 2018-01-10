You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jeffrey Wright to Play Hobie in ‘The Goldfinch’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Hobie in in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ movie adaptation of “The Goldfinch.”

Ansel Elgort will portray Theo and “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard is Boris in the film from director John Crowley. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting.

Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The Goldfinch” follows a young man named Theodore Decker who survives a terrorist bombing at an art museum — an attack that kills his mother. From there, he tumbles through a series of adventures that finds him living in Las Vegas with his deadbeat father and, later, involved in art forgeries.

In the book, Hobie is Welty Blackwell’s partner, who is Pippa’s legal guardian. Hobie eventually provides a stable life for Theo.

Earlier this year, Amazon Studios agreed to co-finance the film, which will go into production at the beginning of 2018. As part of the pact, Amazon will invest more than a third of the movie’s budget, which is estimated to be in the $40 million range, according to insiders. In return, it will get streaming rights to the picture on its Prime service. It will also launch the movie on home entertainment platforms.

Warner Bros. will distribute the film in theaters worldwide.

Wright was most recently in HBO’s “Westworld” as Bernard, which earned him an Emmy nomination in the supporting actor category. Season 2 is currently in production and Wright is expected to reprise his role.

He is repped by CAA.

More Film

  • ILM Star Wars The Force Awakens

    POLL: 'Force Awakens' vs. 'Last Jedi': Which 'Star Wars' Film Do You Prefer?

    Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Hobie in in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ movie adaptation of “The Goldfinch.” Ansel Elgort will portray Theo and “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard is Boris in the film from director John Crowley. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting. Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The […]

  • Christopher Nelson Makeup Bright Movie

    How Artists Cross Paths and Departments to Create a Film's Look

    Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Hobie in in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ movie adaptation of “The Goldfinch.” Ansel Elgort will portray Theo and “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard is Boris in the film from director John Crowley. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting. Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The […]

  • Captain America: Civil War

    Marvel's Standalone 'Black Widow' Movie Gains Momentum With Jac Schaeffer Writing

    Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Hobie in in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ movie adaptation of “The Goldfinch.” Ansel Elgort will portray Theo and “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard is Boris in the film from director John Crowley. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting. Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The […]

  • Jeffrey Wright to Play Hobie in

    Jeffrey Wright to Play Hobie in 'The Goldfinch' Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Hobie in in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ movie adaptation of “The Goldfinch.” Ansel Elgort will portray Theo and “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard is Boris in the film from director John Crowley. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting. Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The […]

  • Jean-Marc Vallee

    Jean-Marc Vallee Forms Production Company Crazyrose

    Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Hobie in in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ movie adaptation of “The Goldfinch.” Ansel Elgort will portray Theo and “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard is Boris in the film from director John Crowley. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting. Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The […]

  • Sundance: First Look at 'Nancy,' Thriller

    Sundance: Exclusive Look at Andrea Riseborough's Psychodrama 'Nancy'

    Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Hobie in in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ movie adaptation of “The Goldfinch.” Ansel Elgort will portray Theo and “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard is Boris in the film from director John Crowley. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting. Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The […]

  • International Newswire: Nordic Noir Moves On

    International Newswire: Nordic Noir Moves On

    Jeffrey Wright is in negotiations to play Hobie in in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ movie adaptation of “The Goldfinch.” Ansel Elgort will portray Theo and “Dunkirk” actor Aneurin Barnard is Boris in the film from director John Crowley. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting. Based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “The […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad