Jean-Marc Vallee Forms Production Company Crazyrose

Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée and partner Nathan Ross, who won Golden Globes and Emmys for the miniseries “Big Little Lies,” have formed the production company Crazyrose.

The new entity will develop, finance, and produce original content. The company will partner to make film, TV, and documentaries with Alex Walton and Ken Kao’s Bloom. The deal will cover both projects that Vallée will direct and those that he won’t.

“Big Little Lies” won eight Emmys (including best director for Vallée) and four Golden Globes. The HBO series was their first foray into television following the 2013 film “Dallas Buyers Club,” which earned Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, as well as 2014’s “Wild.”

Vallee and Ross are executive producing the HBO series “Sharp Objects” starring Amy Adams, based on Gillian Flynn’s best-selling book. Vallee is directing the series, set to debut this summer. The second season of “Big Little Lies” will begin shooting this year and both will executive produce.

The two have been working together for 12 years, and met when Ross was an agent at ICM. He signed Vallée as a client after seeing his breakout French film “C.R.A.Z.Y.” at the 2005 Toronto Film Festival.

The duo credited WME partner Graham Taylor with providing them with the ability to take command and control of their creative destiny in terms of decision making, content ownership, and the economics of filmmaking.

“After a thoughtful and thorough search, we are thrilled to now form Crazyrose and be partnered with Bloom,” they said. “Alex and Ken totally speak our language of ‘artist first,’ enhancing our notion that commerce and art can exist effectively and not be compromised. Our hope is to foster character-driven stories and something seemingly unique and unprecedented in the marketplace that we and other filmmakers can take advantage of.”

Bloom was recently acquired by Endeavor Content, and its slate includes Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles,” currently in theaters and starring Christian Bale. Taylor and Chris Rice head Endeavor Content, which was formed in October to combine WME and IMG’s film and scripted television finance and sales groups. Endeavor Content is advising Crazyrose. Vallée and Ross are represented by David Weber of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.