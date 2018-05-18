Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘The Image Book’ Heads to Mubi Streaming Service in the U.K.

Mubi has acquired Jean-Luc Godard’s “The Image Book” for the U.K. The movie played in competition at Cannes this year. The U.K. deal was signed with sales company Wild Bunch Films. Kino Lorber has already acquired North American rights.

In its Cannes review, Variety said the film premiered at the Festival “with a sense of momentousness…It felt as though we were getting the Godard bulletin on the state of the world.”

French New Wave icon Godard’s new film was produced by Fabrice Aragno of Casa Azul Films and Mitra Farahani from Ecran Noir Productions. The producers plan to create a traveling exhibition based on the film that will tour major cities.

Mubi is a curated streaming service that has a limited number of classic, indie, and festival movies that play on the platform. As a new film is added to its 30-strong lineup, another is removed.

Bobby Allen, SVP, content, at the streamer said: “We are thrilled that MUBI will be releasing Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘The Image Book.’ Godard is a true visionary who continues to change the face of cinema and we are extremely proud to be able to present this new chapter of his work to UK audiences.”