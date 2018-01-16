Jean-Claude Van Damme-Dolph Lundgren’s ‘Black Water’ Bought by Saban

Saban Films has acquired North American rights to Pasha Patriki’s “Black Water,” starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren.

The action-thriller is the fifth collaboration between Van Damme and Lundgren. It was produced by Jason Cherubini, Alexander Ferguson, Tyler W. Konney, and Richard Switzer for Dawn’s Light Productions. Saban Films is planning a theatrical release in the second quarter.

“Black Water” is written by Chad Law, with a story by Law, Konney, and Switzer. Van Damme portrays a deep cover operative who awakens to find himself imprisoned in a CIA black site on a submarine. With the help of a fellow prisoner and an amateur agent, he must race against the clock to escape the vessel and expose who set him up.

“Jean-Claude and Dolph are a powerhouse duo, it’s refreshing to see them fighting on the same side for a change,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley. “The pair are iconic action heroes; our audiences will absolutely love ‘Black Water.'”

Patriki executive-produced the film along with David Allen, Patrick DePeters, Eric Fischer, Matthew Helderman, Chad Law, Joe Listhaus, Luke Taylor, and Viviana Zarragoitia.

Ness Saban and Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films, with XX. Taylor & Dodge handled international sales.