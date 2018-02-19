You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Berlin: Javier Bardem to Star in ‘Sanctuary’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The film forms part of a drive to create the largest protected area on Earth

Actor Javier Bardem looking at chinstrap penguins while arriving to King Georg Island in the Antarctic to join Greenpeace ship the Arctic Sunrise in a expedition in support of the largest protected area on Earth, an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary.
CREDIT: Morena Films

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem will star in and produce “Sanctuary.” The film is part of the campaign to create the largest protected area on Earth, an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary.

Alvaro Longoria, an award-winning doc filmmaker, will direct.

Javier Bardem will provide a voiceover commentary for the film. Actor Carlos Bardem (“The Zone”) also stars. “Sanctuary” is set up at the Bardem brothers’ Pinguin Films and Longoria’s Morena, one of Spain’s most active production houses.  Javier and Carlos Bardem and Longoria will produce.

In late January, Javier Bardem dived 900 feet in a two-man submarine from a Greenpeace boat to the Antarctic Ocean seafloor of the Antarctic Peninsula to discover the extraordinarily variegated and colorful Antarctic ocean-bed world of corral and sponges.

“Sanctuary” will capture the dive, and Greenpeace reels of Antarctic seascapes and marine life, plus, Bardem said, a “colloquial, person-to-person” explanation by scientists and marine biologists of this ocean life, which also takes in whales, penguins and krill. These species are now endangered by climate change, one-use plastic bags and mass fishing practices.

“Sanctuary” is however, “not about the messenger, it’s about the message, and what we need to do to get that message heard by people who really know how to create change,” Bardem said.

Longoria added: “The question now is, how can we act, how can we make a difference?”

One step, Bardem said is to create “noise” in traditional and social media. Another is on the political front.

The Bardems and Longoria will visit Berlin on Tuesday to show footage of his trip to the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources. A final decision will be taken by CCAMLR in October.

Javier Bardem, Sandra Schoettner, filmmaker Alvaro Congoria and Carlos Bardem holding a German banner onboard Greenpeace ship the Arctic Sunrise. Greenpeace is on a three-month expedition to the Antarctic to carry out scientific research, including seafloor submarine dives and sampling for plastic pollution, to highlight the urgent need for the creation of a 1.8 million square kilometre Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary to safeguard species like whales and penguins.
CREDIT: Morena Films
Submarine being launched from Greenpeace ship the Arctic Sunrise outside Joinville Island in the Antarctic Sound, at the opening of the Weddell Sea. Greenpeace is conducting submarine-based scientific research to strengthen the proposal to create the largest protected area on the planet, an Antarctic Ocean Sanctuary.
CREDIT: Morena Films

