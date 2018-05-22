Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Others Join Olivia Wilde’s ‘Booksmart’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, and Mike O’Brien have rounded out the cast of Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut, “Booksmart.”

The Annapurna Pictures film stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

Molly Gordon, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Noah Galvin, Diana Silvers, Mason Gooding, Victoria Ruesga, Austin Crute, Eduardo Franco, and Nico Hiraga also recently joined the ensemble.

The pic is being produced by Annapurna and Gloria Sanchez, Gary Sanchez Productions’ female-focused production banner. Chelsea Barnard, David Distenfeld, and Megan Ellison are producing for Annapurna, while Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay are producing for Gloria Sanchez.

The story follows Dever and Feldstein’s overachieving characters, who, on the eve of their high school graduation, suddenly realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into a single night.

Production is currently underway.

The original script is by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins, with revisions by Katie Silberman. “Booksmart,” with female stars, writers, and director, fits in well with Elbaum’s goal of creating more opportunities to women in the entertainment industry.

