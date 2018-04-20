Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad to Return for ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’ Voice Cast

Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Bill Hader, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage are returning as voice cast for Sony Pictures’ “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”

Sony announced last year that it had set a Sept. 20, 2019, release date for “The Angry Birds Movie 2” — coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the hit video game. The studio is re-teaming with Finland-based Rovio Entertainment Ltd. for the animated sequel.

“Angry Birds” grossed a solid $350 million worldwide, including $107 million domestically. The film, directed by Fergal Reilly and Clay Kaytis, was set on an island populated entirely by happy, flightless birds – except for Red (voiced by Sudeikis), speedy Chuck (Gad), and Bomb (McBride). Hader returns as Leonard, king of the pigs, and Dinklage voices the Mighty Eagle.

Leslie Jones is on board as the voice of the film’s villain. Rachel Bloom, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, and Brooklynn Prince have all signed on to roles.

The “Angry Birds” games have been downloaded over 4 billion times. “The Angry Birds Movie 2” is directed by Thurop Van Orman, co-directed by John Rice, and produced by John Cohen. Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews is co-producing, Sean Charmatz is the head of story, and Peter Ackerman (FX’s “The Americans”) is writing the screenplay. David Maisel and Catherine Winder are executive producers. Sony Pictures Imageworks handles the animation.