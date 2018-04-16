Jason Clarke in Negotiations to Star in ‘Pet Sematary’ Remake

Jason Clarke is in negotiations to star in Paramount’s remake of “Pet Sematary.”

The film comes three decades after the original adaptation of the Stephen King novel. If Clarke’s deal goes through, he will play Louis Creed, portrayed by Dale Midkiff in the 1989 movie.

Variety first reported in October that “Starry Eyes” helmers Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer would direct the movie. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the remake with Jeff Buhler and David Kajganich writing the script, and Alexandra Loewy executive producing.

The film opens in theaters on April 19, 2019.

The original “Pet Sematary,” directed by Mary Lambert from a script by King, followed the unraveling of a family after moving into a new home in Maine next to a pet cemetery where buried creatures came back from the dead. The original was released in 1989 and grossed $57.5 million on an $11 million budget. “Pet Sematary Two,” starring Anthony Edwards, earned $17 million in 1992.

Clarke currently stars as the late Ted Kennedy in “Chappaquiddick.” He recently completed work on Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man” with Ryan Gosling, “Aftermath” with Keira Knightley, and “Serenity” with Matthew McConaughey.

Clarke is repped by WME, Robert Stein Management, and attorney Carlos Goodman.