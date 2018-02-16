You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Janelle Monae Announces First Album in Five Years, ‘Dirty Computer,’ With Teaser Video

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janelle Monae new album
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

It’s been some five years since Janelle Monae’s last album, “The Electric Lady,” and in that time she’s toured; landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight”;launched a label, Wondaland (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others); and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards late last month.

She’s also been hard at work on her next opus, “Dirty Computer,” which will also feature a “narrative film project” that will air in select theaters nationwide before screenings of Marvel’s new hit film “Black Panther.”

Monae never does anything by half, and while the teaser gives little indication about the storyline behind the film — the clip is an odd mix including flashes of love, totalitarianism, club scenes and a wild-looking floating car — it is compelling and ties into the futurist themes that Monae has used during her entire recording career.

No release date was announced for the album, but sources tell Variety that the singer recently gave a series of top-secret listening sessions in New York and Los Angeles.

Related

In her Grammy speech, Monae said: “Tonight, I am proud to stand in solidarity as not just an artist, but a young woman, with my fellow sisters in this room who make up the music industry — artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEOs, producers, engineers, and women from all sectors of the business,” she said. “We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human beings. To those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: #Timesup. We say Time’s Up for pay inequality, discrimination or harassment of any kind, and the abuse of power.”

“We come in peace, but we mean business,” she declared.

“It’s not just going on in Hollywood, or in Washington, it’s right here in our industry as well,” she went on. “And just as we have the just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that does not serve us well. So, let’s work together, women and men, as a united music industry committed to creating more safe work environments, equal pay, and access for all women.”

More Music

  • Janelle Monae new album

    Janelle Monae Announces First Album in Five Years, ‘Dirty Computer,’ With Teaser Video

    It’s been some five years since Janelle Monae’s last album, “The Electric Lady,” and in that time she’s toured; landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight”;launched a label, Wondaland (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others); and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards late last month. She’s […]

  • From Radiohead to 'Phantom Thread': Jonny

    From Radiohead to the Oscar-Nominated 'Phantom Thread': Jonny Greenwood on His Musical Process

    It’s been some five years since Janelle Monae’s last album, “The Electric Lady,” and in that time she’s toured; landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight”;launched a label, Wondaland (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others); and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards late last month. She’s […]

  • Willie Nelson

    Willie Nelson Drops New Single and Video, ‘Last Man Standing’ (Watch)

    It’s been some five years since Janelle Monae’s last album, “The Electric Lady,” and in that time she’s toured; landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight”;launched a label, Wondaland (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others); and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards late last month. She’s […]

  • Justin Timberlake 'Man of the Woods'

    Justin Timberlake Tour Heads Toward $100 Million as 'Say Something' Crosses Over

    It’s been some five years since Janelle Monae’s last album, “The Electric Lady,” and in that time she’s toured; landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight”;launched a label, Wondaland (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others); and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards late last month. She’s […]

  • MAMAS AND PAPAS'Various' - 1960

    Jampol Artist Management Signs The Mamas & The Papas

    It’s been some five years since Janelle Monae’s last album, “The Electric Lady,” and in that time she’s toured; landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight”;launched a label, Wondaland (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others); and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards late last month. She’s […]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Universal Music Group’s Revenues Reached Nearly $7 Billion in 2017, a 10% Jump

    It’s been some five years since Janelle Monae’s last album, “The Electric Lady,” and in that time she’s toured; landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight”;launched a label, Wondaland (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others); and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards late last month. She’s […]

  • Diplo, Kaskade, Zedd to Headline 2018

    Diplo, Kaskade, Zedd, Martin Garrix to Headline 2018 Electric Daisy Carnival

    It’s been some five years since Janelle Monae’s last album, “The Electric Lady,” and in that time she’s toured; landed star-making acting appearances in “Hidden Figures” and Oscar Best Picture “Moonlight”;launched a label, Wondaland (home to Jidenna, St. Beauty and others); and gave a rousing #TimesUp-themed speech at the Grammy Awards late last month. She’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad