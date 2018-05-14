Jane Fonda Wants to Work With Tarantino, Asks Michael Madsen to Make it Happen

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda wants to work with Quentin Tarantino and has asked Michael Madsen to make it happen. The pair were filming an online talkshow for cosmetics brand L’Oreal on the Croisette in Cannes on Monday when the subject came up. Asked if she was interested in working with a director like the “Pulp Fiction” helmer, Fonda said: “Yeah, in a blue minute I’d work with Quentin. Not a director like Quentin – I’d like to work with Quentin.”

Sitting across from Madsen, she asked the longtime Tarantino collaborator: “Can you put in a good word for me?” His quickfire response: “As long as we’re in it together.”

Madsen has worked with Tarantino on “Reservoir Dogs” and the two “Kill Bill” pictures. The two are set to reunite on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which will be set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders and will star Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have been with him four times now. It’s nice that we have that relationship that will last over time,” Madsen said. “I think he’s the best of his generation.”

As for the conversation now in Hollywood about gender parity and sexual harassment, Madsen said he knew “bad behavior” was taking place but welcomed the fact that times have changed.

“It’s good there’s been a tremendous awareness now of some bad behavior and things that were considered to be normal and [the] ‘well, that’s just the way it is’ attitude,” he said. “I would never say I didn’t know about it because I did. But the thing is, who are you going to talk to about it? Are you going to call CBS and tell them? It became a fear factor, and I think much more for girls than men. But I like what I see, and I’m all for equality.”

Fonda is in Cannes for the international debut of the HBO documentary “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” She first came to the film festival 40 years ago with “Coming Home,” for which she went on to win one of her two Oscars.

“It was quieter [then] – there wasn’t as much focus on what you were wearing and jewelry and things like that,” she said. “It was focused on movies, on making films and it was very, very nice.”