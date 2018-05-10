First Look: James Norton as Gareth Jones in Agnieszka Holland’s Stalin-Era Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: WestEnd Films

James Norton (“McMafia”) can be seen playing intrepid Welsh journalist Gareth Jones in this exclusive first-look image from the much-anticipated movie. “Gareth Jones” is Agnieszka Holland’s upcoming politically charged film about the titular journalist and his reporting of the Holodomor, a man-made famine in 1930s Ukraine, which claimed millions of lives.

Norton will star alongside Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) in the movie, which WestEnd Films is pre-selling at Cannes. He plays Jones as the writer finds evidence of the genocide and breaks the story. Kirby plays Ada Brooks, a New York Times reporter who helps her counterpart uncover the Russian government-led oppression. Having broken the story, Jones then has to fight subsequent attempts to cover-up the horrors he saw in Ukraine, meeting a young George Orwell in the process.

Oscar-nominated Holland (“Europa, Europa”) directs. The film is produced by Andrea Serdaru-Barbul, who also wrote the script, alongside Polish filmmaker Klaudia Smieja, Stanislaw Dziedzic of Film Produkcja, Angus Lamont of Crab Apple Films, and Ukrainian producer Egor Olesov of Kinorob.

The film just finished shooting in Ukraine and in Poland, and will now move to Edinburgh, Scotland, where it will wrap up at the end of May. It has been made with support from the Polish Film Institute, Kraków Film Commission, ORKA, Kino Świat, the Ukrainian State Film Agency and Creative Scotland.

