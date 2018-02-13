Fox Moves Release of James Cameron’s ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

Fox has moved the opening of James Cameron’s “Alita: Battle Angel” back five months from July 20 to Dec. 21.

“Alita” stars Rosa Salazar in the title role, along with Jackie Earle Haley, Eiza Gonzalez, Lana Condor, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jennifer Connelly, and Christoph Waltz.

Robert Rodriguez is directing and Cameron is producing with Jon Landau through his Lightstorm Entertainment banner. Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the screenplay, based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series. The story is set in a 26th-century dystopian future and follows an amnesiac cyborg — played by Salazar — who’s rescued from a scrap heap and becomes a bounty hunter tracking down criminals.

Fox also announced Tuesday that it had swapped the dates for “The Predator” and “The Darkest Minds.” “The Predator” moved back six weeks to Sept. 14 and “The Darkest Minds” moved up to Aug. 3.

Additionally, Fox set a Nov. 8, 2019 release date for “Death on the Nile,” directed by Kenneth Branagh and based on the Agatha Christie mystery. The project is a followup to Branagh’s “Murder on the Orient Express” with “Orient Express” screenwriter Michael Green returning. Branagh is expected to return as detective Hercule Poirot.

Christie first published “Death on the Nile” in 1937, three years after her “Murder on the Orient Express” was published. The plot places Poirot on a vacation in Egypt, discovering a murder on the Nile River as a result of a love triangle gone bad. The book was adapted into a 1978 movie.

Fox also said the Blue Sky animated film “Foster” will open on March 5, 2021.