James Badge Dale to Star in Drama ‘Incident at Sparrow Creek Lumber’

James Badge Dale and Brian Geraghty will star in Henry Dunham’s drama “The Incident at Sparrow Creek Lumber.”

Patrick Fischler, Chris Mulkey, Robert Aramayo, Happy Anderson, and Gene Jones will also appear in the film, which begins production in March in Dallas.

Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk are producing for Cinestate. Sefton Fincham is producing for Look to the Sky Films, in association with executive producer Shafin Diamond Tejani of Victory Square Films. Adam Donaghey and Johnathan Brownlee are also producing alongside executive producers Preston Poulter, Steve Gossett, Jr., Levi Sheck, and Danielle Cox. Nate Bolotin and XYZ Films are also executive producers and handling foreign sales. UTA is representing domestic rights.

Dale will portray a reclusive ex-cop who’s forced out of retirement after he realizes a mass shooting at a police funeral was committed by a member of the same militia he joined after quitting the force. Fearing that the shooting could set off a chain reaction of copycat violence, he quarantines his fellow militiamen in the remote lumber mill they call their headquarters and begins grueling interrogations to ferret out the killer and turn him over to authorities to prevent further bloodshed.

Dunham’s script was featured on the 2015 Black List with the title “Militia.” “‘Incident’ is a story about the cost of connection and the need to be a part of something, even if it’s hurting you,” Dunham said. “I could not be prouder to have such an exceptional cast and creative team surrounding me.”

Sonnier said, “Henry’s script read to me like one of my favorite movies, ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ but with guns. Having lost both of my parents to gun violence, I am keenly aware of the responsibility of producing movies which demand sensitivity in the aftermath of real-world sadness and have extremely high hopes for this socially-relevant, articulate project.”

Dale’s recent credits include “Only the Brave,” Netflix’s “Spectral,” and Michael Bay’s “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.” Geraghty stars in TNT’s “The Alienist” as Theodore Roosevelt.

Cinestate is currently in post-production on S. Craig Zahler’s “Dragged Across Concrete,” starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, with Lionsgate distributing. It’s also in development with the Jim Henson Company on Zahler’s movie adaptation of the orphan story “Hug Chickenpenny: The Panegyric of an Anomalous Child.”

Dunham is represented by UTA, Madhouse Entertainment, and attorney Stephen Clark. Dale is represented by CAA, MJ Management, and attorney Geoffry Oblath. Mulkey is represented by Buchwald. Geraghty is represented by UTA, Management 360, and attorney Craig Emanuel. Aramayo is represented by UTA, MJ Management, and attorney Richard Genow. Anderson is represented by Stewart Talent and Industry Entertainment. Fischler is represented by Buchwald, Main Title Entertainment, and attorney Neil Meyer. Jones is represented by the Ann Steele Agency.