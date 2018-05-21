Jake Gyllenhaal Eyed for Villain Role in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel

Jake Gyllenhaal has found his first comic-book movie role.

The Oscar-nominated actor is set to join Sony and Marvel’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” sequel. It’s currently unknown who he would be playing, but sources say he would likely be the new villain, joining Michael Keaton, who will return to reprise his role of Vulture.

Tom Holland is returning to play Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Marisa Tomei also coming back for the sequel. Jon Watts is back as director and Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are penning the script.

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing.

Plot details are still unknown at this time, but sources say Marvel and Sony, who will co-produce the film, were looking to cast a new male and female lead, with the desire for the male lead to be played by an A-list actor. Actresses for the female role, which is expected to be someone in her 20s, are currently being auditioned by execs.

For Gyllenhaal, it marks his first time in the comic-book realm. Though over the last decade he has starred in more dramatic fare, the star has said he isn’t against doing a particular genre and takes each piece of material into consideration.

He is currently filming Dan Gilroy’s horror thriller “Velvet Buzzsaw,” but had been weighing several projects that he wanted to fit into his schedule before the end of the year. When several options were pushed to next year, it opened a window in his schedule for “Spider-Man” to be his next feature.

Gyllenhaal was most recently seen in the Sundance pic “Wildlife,” which is now expected to appear at next month’s Cannes Film Festival. He also has the western “The Sisters Brothers” opening later this year.

He is repped by WME.