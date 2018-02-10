Jake Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort, Zendaya Board Crime Thriller ‘Finest Kind’

Jake Gyllenhaal, Ansel Elgort and Zendaya have joined the new crime thriller “Finest Kind,” written and directed by Brian Helgeland.

The pic will be produced by Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff under Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas, and Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker under their Nine Stories banner. 30WEST is financing the film.

STXinternational, a division of STX Entertainment, will handle international distribution for the film and introduce to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. STXinternational will also directly distribute the film in the U.K. and Ireland.

“Finest Kind” is a crime thriller about two brothers (Gyllenhaal and Elgort) who strike a dangerous deal with a crime syndicate that draws them into the Boston underworld. As pressures mount, sacrifices must be made and bonds — between brother and brother and between father and sons — put to the test.

Helgeland won the screenwriting Oscar for “L.A. Confidential” and was nominated for “Mystic River.” His most recent films as director were “Legend” and “42.”

Elgort was nominated for a Golden Globe for “Baby Driver,” and will star in “The Goldfinch.” Gyllenhaal recently starred in “Stronger,” while Zendaya appeared in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Greatest Showman.”