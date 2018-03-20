Jacob Tremblay to Star in Comedy ‘Good Boys’ for Universal

Jacob Tremblay has signed to star in the R-rated comedy “Good Boys” for Universal with production starting in July.

The studio acquired the script by “The Office” alums Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who will also be making their feature directorial debut.

The movie described as being in the vein of “Superbad “and “Sausage Party” and follows four 12-year-old boys who skip school to embark on a day-long adventure fraught with comedic peril.

Point Grey principals Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver will produce. Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane will executive produce.

Tremblay starred in Lionsgate’s surprise hit “Wonder,” which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. He broke out in 2015’s “Room” opposite Brie Larson, for which he was nominated for a SAG Award and was recognized by the Broadcast Film Critics and National Board of Review. He will next be seen in “The Predator” and recently wrapped Xavier Dolan’s “The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.”

Eisenberg and Stupnitsky won the 2007 WGA Comedy Series award for “The Office.” They also wrote “Bad Teacher,” starring Cameron Diaz, which grossed more than $216 million in worldwide box office.

Universal’s Erik Baiers and Chloe Yellin will oversee for the studio. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey and Brady Fujikawa for Good Universe.

Tremblay is represented by UTA, Play Management and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein. Eisenberg & Stupnitsky are represented WME, Mosaic and Robert Offer at Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Point Grey is represented by UTA and Fred Toczek and Chris Abramson at Felker, Toczek, Suddleson Abramson. The news was first reported by Deadline.