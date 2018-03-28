You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'The Chi' Star Jacob Latimore Joins KJ Apa's 'The Last Summer'

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“The Chi” star Jacob Latimore has signed on for romantic comedy “The Last Summer” opposite KJ Apa for Gulfstream Pictures.

Bill Bindley is directing. Principal photography is scheduled to begin May 7.

The Last Summer” follows a group of young adults whose lives intersect in Chicago over the summer before they start college. The script was written by Bill Bindley and Scott Bindley with a polish by April Prosser.

Latimore, who is 21, plays the role of a teenage father on Lena Waithe’s Showtime series “The Chi” and most recently co-starred in “Detroit.” He has credits on “The Maze Runner” and “Ride Along.” He will next be seen in “Krystal,” directed by William H. Macy.

“The Last Summer” is being financed by Gulfstream Pictures, which has a first-look deal with Warner Bros. Mike Karz, Bill Bindley, and Wayne Rice will
produce.

“Jacob clearly stands out as one of the best performers of his generation. We have been impressed with how thoughtful and deliberate he is in making his career choices,” said Karz.

Gulfstream’s other upcoming projects include a feature film adaptation of Julia Butterfly Hill’s autobiography “The Legacy of Luna: The Story of a Tree, a Woman and the Struggle to Save the Redwoods,” and “King David” for Warner Bros., based on the book “David: The Divided Heart” by Rabbi David Wolpe and being adapted for the screen by Todd Komarnicki.

Latimore is repped by CAA and manager Jeremy Geffen. The news was first reported by Deadline.

