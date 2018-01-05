Jack Reynor to Star in CBS All Access Series ‘Strange Angel,’ David Lowery Directing (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jack Reynor to Star in CBS All Access Series 'Strange Angel,' David Lowery Directing

Justin Kroll

Jack Reynor
CREDIT: James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

“Transformers” and “Detroit” star Jack Reynor has landed the lead role in CBS All Access’ new series “Strange Angel,” with “Pete’s Dragon” helmer David Lowery directing the pilot.

Lowery could end up directing additional episodes and is also executive producing alongside Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott, and David W. Zucker. Clayton Krueger will co-executive produce. The series is a production between CBS All Access and Scott Free Productions.

Strange Angel” follows Jack Parsons, a brilliant and ambitious blue collar worker of 1930’s Los Angeles who started as a janitor at a chemical factory but had fantastical dreams that led him to birth the unknown discipline of American rocketry. Along the way, he fell into a mysterious world that included sex magick rituals at night and became a disciple to occultist Aleister Crowley. Parsons used Crowley’s teachings of self-actualization to support his unimaginable and unprecedented endeavor to the stars.

Reynor is best known for his starring roles in 2016’s “Sing Street” and Michael Bay’s “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” His other recent film credits include Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit” and A24’s “Free Fire.” He can be seen next opposite James Franco in the sci-fi thriller “Kin.”

Lowery received rave reviews on his Sundance pic “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints,” which starred Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. His most recent project, “Old Man in the Gun,” features Affleck and Robert Redford and bows sometime in 2018.

Reynor and Lowery are both repped by WME. Reynor is also repped by MacFarlane Chard.

