‘It: Chapter Two’ Casts Jay Ryan as Adult Ben

CREDIT: Dan Hallman/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jay Ryan has been cast as the adult version of Ben in New Line’s “It: Chapter Two,” sources confirmed to Variety.

He joins Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who play Beverly, Bill, and Richie, respectively, in the sequel. Bill Skarsgard is also set to return as Pennywise. James Ransone and Andy Bean have also recently joined the cast.

Director Andy Muschietti is back to helm the new installment, with Gary Dauberman penning the script. The sequel will bow on Sept. 6, 2019, with production expected to start this summer.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him. “Chapter Two” will follow the second half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to take on Pennywise once again.

The first film was a massive hit, grossing $700 million worldwide, including $327 million domestically.

Ryan can be seen on the eOne/Hulu rights-to-die drama series “Mary Kills People,” which had its second season premiere this month. Ryan is repped by United Talent Agency, Management 360, and Ziffren Brittenham. His Australian agent is Independent Artists.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

