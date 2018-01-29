‘It’ and ‘Bloodline’ Actor Owen Teague Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

“Bloodline” actor Owen Teague has signed with CAA for representation.

Teague had a busy 2017, starting with his role as Ben Mendelsohn’s estranged son Nolan in Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama series “Bloodline,” which also stars Kyle Chandler and Linda Cardellini.

Last summer, Teague appeared as Patrick Hockstetter, one of the bullies terrorizing the loser club in Warner Bros. smash hit adaptation of Stephen King’s “It,” starring Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgard, and Finn Wolfhard. He also performed opposite Rosemarie DeWitt in the highly acclaimed “Black Mirror” episode “Arkangel.”

He most recently wrapped filming on the Tucker Tooley produced supernatural thriller “Mary,” where he starred opposite Gary Oldman. Teague can be seen next as Alexander in Orion Pictures’ coming of age drama, “Every Day,” which is based on David Levithan’s YA novel of the same name. The film is set to release in April and also stars Maria Bello.

On the television side, Teague will be in FOX’s upcoming “The Empty Man” and Hulu’s “Locke & Key.”

He has been named to Variety’s Young Hollywood Impact Report two years in a row. Teague will continue to be represented by Nils Larsen at Management 360 and attorney Steve Younger at Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg Light.