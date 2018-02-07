‘Isle of Dogs’ Clip Features a Western Standoff for a Bag of Trash (Watch)

Fox Searchlight has released the first clip from Wes Anderson’s new stop-motion film “Isle of Dogs.”

In the footage, a bag of rotting food is dropped off on Trash Island, which catches the attention of two rival packs of dogs. The pups stare each other down menacingly and slowly approach each other in a style reminiscent of the standoffs in Westerns. Before they actually fight, one of the dogs, Rex (voiced by Edward Norton), suggests that they open the bag first to ensure that its contents are really worth the trouble of a brawl. Upon discovering that it contains mostly rotting fruits and vegetables, one of the dogs, Bryan Cranston’s Chief, decrees that the garbage is valuable and they begin to attack, resulting in one dog losing an ear.

“Get out of here and don’t come back,” Cranston’s Chief says, Walter White-like, to the losing group.

“Isle of Dogs” is Anderson’s second fully animated stop-motion film after “Fantastic Mr. Fox” in 2009 and tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who goes in search of his beloved dog after the corrupt mayor decrees that all canines be sent to live on Trash Island due to a dog flu. The film also stars Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton.

“Isle of Dogs” is set to open the Berlin Film Festival and close the South by Southwest Film Festival. It will be released in theaters on March 23.