You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

iPic Luxury Movie Chain to Move Into Saudi Arabia

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hulu - MSG Theater
CREDIT: Courtesy of Madison Square Garden Co.

The luxury movie chain iPic Entertainment has signed an agreement to bring its theater-and-restaurant locations to Saudi Arabia.

The company announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its locations throughout the kingdom and formed a partnership with the Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. It noted that the agreement comes three months after Saudi Arabia announced that it would allow movie theaters to open for the first time in more than 35 years.

“With roughly two-thirds of the local population under 30 years of age, the country’s demographics play into iPic’s strength as a social entertainment destination that is also an affordable luxury,” the company said. “Through this partnership, the company believes there are significant expansion opportunities for the iPic brand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over time.”

On Feb. 1, iPic went public with a $15.1 million initial public offering. The 10-year-old company, which operates 16 locations with 121 screens, said at that point that funds would help the company execute on the significant growth opportunities ahead to open new iPic locations. The company operates in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Related

“We are thrilled to be working with BAS Global which we believe will be excellent local partners to lead growth of the iPic brand throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” says Hamid Hashemi, founder and chief executive officer. “We are excited to bring our first-class entertainment experience to the region and be a part of the country’s Saudi Vision 2030 Plan which focuses on job creation and transforming the economy toward more recreation and tourism spending.”

The chain operates auditioriums with 50 to 90 seats and each locations containing three restaurant concepts – The Tuck Room, Tanzy, and City Perch. Hashemi told Variety that he’s expecting quick expansion.

“We see potential of 25 to 30 locations in Saudi Arabia over the next five years,” he said. “Given our commitment and presence in the area we will certainly be looking to expand our presence in the region further.”

More Film

  • Touch Me Not

    Berlin Golden Bear Winner 'Touch Me Not' Clinches Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    The luxury movie chain iPic Entertainment has signed an agreement to bring its theater-and-restaurant locations to Saudi Arabia. The company announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its locations throughout the kingdom and formed a partnership with the Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. It noted that the agreement comes […]

  • Netflix Swoops In on Noomi Rapace

    Netflix Swoops In on Female-Led Action Thriller ‘Close’ With Noomi Rapace (EXCLUSIVE)

    The luxury movie chain iPic Entertainment has signed an agreement to bring its theater-and-restaurant locations to Saudi Arabia. The company announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its locations throughout the kingdom and formed a partnership with the Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. It noted that the agreement comes […]

  • MoviePass Hires Former Viacom Executive as

    MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    The luxury movie chain iPic Entertainment has signed an agreement to bring its theater-and-restaurant locations to Saudi Arabia. The company announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its locations throughout the kingdom and formed a partnership with the Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. It noted that the agreement comes […]

  • China Documentary 'The Silk and the

    China Documentary 'The Silk and the Flame' Bought by Juno (EXCLUSIVE)

    The luxury movie chain iPic Entertainment has signed an agreement to bring its theater-and-restaurant locations to Saudi Arabia. The company announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its locations throughout the kingdom and formed a partnership with the Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. It noted that the agreement comes […]

  • Kickstarter logo

    AmDoc, Knight Foundation Launch $100,000 Kickstarter Fund for Documentary Filmmakers

    The luxury movie chain iPic Entertainment has signed an agreement to bring its theater-and-restaurant locations to Saudi Arabia. The company announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its locations throughout the kingdom and formed a partnership with the Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. It noted that the agreement comes […]

  • 'Gringo' Review

    Film Review: 'Gringo'

    The luxury movie chain iPic Entertainment has signed an agreement to bring its theater-and-restaurant locations to Saudi Arabia. The company announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its locations throughout the kingdom and formed a partnership with the Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. It noted that the agreement comes […]

  • Television Content Producer Mergers & Acquisitions

    Television Content Producer M & As Spike in 2017 (EXCLUSIVE)

    The luxury movie chain iPic Entertainment has signed an agreement to bring its theater-and-restaurant locations to Saudi Arabia. The company announced Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its locations throughout the kingdom and formed a partnership with the Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. It noted that the agreement comes […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad