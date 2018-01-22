International Documentary Association Gives Grants to 13 Films

The International Documentary Association has announced 13 grants to films worth a combined $205,000 and aimed at furthering inclusion and diversity, Variety has learned exclusively.

The grants come from the IDA’s Enterprise Documentary Fund and Pare Lorentz Documentary Fund. The selected projects include 11 female directors, 11 directors and/or producers of color, and two directors with disabilities.

“Raising funds for research and development can be a serious challenge,” says Carrie Lozano, director of the IDA Enterprise Documentary Fund. “You have a great idea, but how do you show proof of concept to raise a full budget? Those who are in a position to invest their own time and funds can move their projects along, but that expectation contributes to inequities in the field. Recognizing this challenge, the IDA Enterprise Documentary Fund is committed to supporting filmmakers at an early stage, embracing both the risks and rewards of funding both experienced and emerging filmmakers at the beginning.”

Documentaries receiving Enterprise Fund development funding of $15,000 each are:

— “The Community Health Project” (working title) – Chiemi Karasawa (director, producer)

— “Untitled Border Project” – Maisie Crow (director, producer); Heidi Reinberg (producer)

— “Ernie and Joe” (working title) – Jenifer McShane (director, producer)

— Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas (director, producer); Kris Samuelson (director, producer)

— “Lighting Africa” – Shayla Harris (director, producer)

— “Mayor” – David Osit (director, producer); Mohanad Yaqubi (producer)

— “The Rashomon Effect” – Lyric R. Cabral (director, producer); Jessica Devaney (producer)

— “Searching for Kikhia” – Jihan Kikhia (director, producer)

— “Testament” (working title) – Meena Nanji (co-director, producer); Zippy Kimundu (co-director, co-producer)

— “Untitled Ramona S. Diaz Film” – Ramona S. Diaz (director, producer)

In addition, three projects will receive grants totaling $55,000 through IDA’s Pare Lorentz Documentary Fund:

— “CripCamp” – Jim LeBrecht (director, producer); Nicole Newnham (director, producer); Sara Bolder (producer)

— “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” – Joe Brewster, (director, producer); Michèle Stephenson (director, producer); Amilca Palmer (producer)

— “When We Walk” – Jason DaSilva (director, producer); Richard O’Connell (producer); Leigh DaSilva (producer)

“The Pare Lorentz Documentary fund has a history of and firm commitment to supporting filmmakers whose artful, cinematic storytelling give Lorentz’s legacy deep contemporary relevance,” said Amy Halpin, director of filmmaker services. “These three projects all tell timely and uniquely American stories about justice and equity, identity, and about activism and the role of art in social change.”