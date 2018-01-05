Box Office: ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Unlocks $2 Million on Thursday Night

Universal’s “Insidious: The Last Key” launched with a solid $2 million at 2,220 North American sites on Thursday night.

The fourth film in the “Insidious” franchise is expanding to 3,116 domestic locations on Friday, with tracking indicating a weekend opening in the $17 million to $20 million range. The strongest interest is coming from younger audiences — particularly women.

“Insidious: The Last Key” is pegged to finish third behind the fourth weekend of Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and the third frame of Sony’s “Jumanji,” which will probably be battling for the top spot with around $25 million to $30 million each. “The Last Jedi” has hauled $544.6 million in North America in its first 20 days — becoming the sixth-largest all-time domestic grosser — while “Jumanji” has totaled $202.4 million in 13 days.

Fox’s third weekend of “The Greatest Showman” will likely come in fourth with around $11 million, followed by Universal’s third frame of “Pitch Perfect 3.” Additionally, STXfilms is expanding its Jessica Chastain poker drama “Molly’s Game” on Friday from its current 271 sites to 1,608 locations amid prospects for a $5 million to $8 million weekend. Aaron Sorkin’s script for “Molly’s Game” received a Writers Guild nomination on Thursday for best adapted screenplay.

“Insidious: The Last Key” is Universal’s latest collaboration with Blumhouse Productions, which delivered low-cost horror hits last year with “Split,” “Get Out,” and “Happy Death Day.” The “Insidious” franchise dates back to 2010 with “Insidious,” followed by “Insidious: Chapter 2” in 2013 and “Insidious: Chapter 3” in 2015. The three films have grossed a collective $357 million worldwide.

“Insidious: Chapter 3” opened with a $1.6 million Thursday night preview on its way to a domestic opening weekend of $22.7 million on June 5-7, 2015. The movie grossed a $52 million total in North America.

Lin Shaye, who has starred in all three films, returns in “Insidious: The Last Key” as a parapsychologist whose haunted childhood comes to threaten her family and home. It follows the events in “Insidious: Chapter 3.”

The film is directed by Adam Robitel from a script by co-creator Leigh Whannell, who also wrote the first three movies and directed “Insidious: Chapter 3.” It’s produced by “Insidious” regulars Jason Blum, Oren Peli, and co-creator James Wan. Shaye is joined in the cast by Angus Sampson, Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker, and Marcus Henderson.