Inside the Governors Ball, From Frances McDormand’s Stolen Award to Oscar Engravings

Just because the big show ended didn’t mean the excitement was over on Oscar night, with the night’s winners heading to the Governors Ball to celebrate with new golden statues in hand.

Frances McDormand, who won best actress for her performance in “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri,” was the talk of the ball after her statuette was temporarily stolen when she put it down on a table. Celebrity photographer Alex Berliner chased down the thief, identified as Terry Bryant, before he could get too far, returning the award to its rightful owner, and Bryant was later booked on grand theft charges.

Prior to the theft, McDormand got her Oscar engraved at the Governors Ball and posed with her award alongside her son, saying “that’s my baby boy!” and that he would inherit her statue one day.

McDormand’s “Three Billboards” co-star Sam Rockwell, who won for best supporting actor, pulled out his phone to record his Oscar engraving as he celebrated alongside girlfriend Leslie Bibb. Two of the night’s other big winners, best director Guillermo del Toro and best actor Gary Oldman, also got their awards engraved at the Governors Ball, with the “Darkest Hour” star declaring “Wow! Look at that!”

Composer Alexandre Desplat, who won for “The Shape of Water’s” original score, whistled the film’s theme and celebrated with champagne while he waited for his statue to be finished, and legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins celebrated his first win for “Blade Runner 2049” after 14 nominations.

Kobe Bryant, who picked up a win for his short film “Dear Basketball,” showed off his Oscar, saying “How about that?” and shaking his head in disbelief. He posed for photos with fans inside the Governors Ball alongside his wife and paused to celebrate with fellow winner Deakins.

Timothee Chalamet, Ashley Judd, and Mira Sorvino also took part in the after-party festivities, with Judd offering up a wink after her segment on the show on the Time’s Up movement and making changes in Hollywood.