Ingenious Taps Warner Bros.’ Will Harrison as Managing Director of Ingenious Media

Ingenious has appointed former Warner Bros. executive Will Harrison as the new managing director of its media investment arm, Ingenious Media.

Harrison is the latest senior hire by Ingenious, the independent British investor in the creative industries, as the company seeks to expand its media business. Harrison will report to Ingenious Group CEO Neil Forster, who is spearheading the company’s expansion into new markets focused on four areas: media, infrastructure, real estate and education. Harrison will also join Ingenious’ board.

At Warner Bros., Harrison served as chief commercial officer for the Harry Potter franchise, leading the development and commercial growth of the brand and its prequel spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” He previously served as COO at HBO Europe and spent five years heading the Ventures and Business Development team for The Walt Disney Co. across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Will brings over 20 years’ experience at world-class media businesses where he has helped to create and develop some of the industry’s best-known brands,” said Forster. “His commercial and operating experience will build on Ingenious’ deep media expertise and heritage to lead the expansion of our media activities.”

The appointment follows other recent hires, including Peter Touche rejoining the company as a senior investment director and head of film; Nadine Luque as production director; Debbie Manners, who joined Ingenious to launch a new venture capital fund aimed at television companies struggling to access capital while remaining independent of broadcasters and distributors; Katie Newman, who joined the television team; and Chris Pettit, who will support Ingenious’ push into the video games market and is launching a venture capital fund targeted at U.K. games developers.

Upcoming Ingenious titles include Judy Garland biopic “Judy,” starring Renee Zellweger (pictured); Gurinder Chadha’s “Blinded by the Light”; Lone Scherfig’s “Secrets From the Russian Tea Room”; and Baltasar Kormákur’s “Adrift,” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, which begins its international rollout at the end of May.

