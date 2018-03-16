Indian Actor Irrfan Khan Reveals Tumor Diagnosis

Actor and producer Irrfan Khan, known around the world for his roles in such films as “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Darjeeling Limited,” has been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, a rare kind of growth that can metastasize into cancer.

One of India’s most popular and bankable stars, the 51-year-old Khan revealed the diagnosis Friday, after having divulged earlier this month that he was suffering from an unspecified disease.

“The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about,” Khan tweeted to his 2 million followers. “Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Khan had tweeted March 5 that he had a “rare disease,” which sent the Indian media into overdrive speculating on what it was. Neuroendocrine tumors, also known as carcinoid tumors, are uncommon, and usually found in organs such as the stomach, bowel and lungs. Treatment usually involves surgery to remove the tumor.

Khan is one of the few Indian actors to combine a thriving domestic career with high-profile international assignments. He had prominent roles in Hollywood films “Inferno” and “Jurassic World.” “The Song of Scorpions,” a Swiss-French-Singaporean co-production headlining Khan, is currently on the festival circuit and on release in Switzerland, while “Hindi Medium” was a hit in India and will release in China on April 4.

Khan’s “Blackmail” will release in India and overseas April 6. His producing credits include “The Lunchbox” and “No Bed of Roses.”