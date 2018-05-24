Box Office: ‘Incredibles 2’ Tracking for Supercharged $140 Million Opening

Disney-Pixar’s “Incredibles 2” is heading for a supercharged opening weekend of at least $140 million in North America.

Early tracking released on Thursday showed that unaided awareness was at 30% and total awareness was at an impressive 96%, with “definite interest” at 61%. “Incredibles 2” was the first choice among 13% of those surveyed.

Disney’s new distribution chief Cathleen Taff noted last month at CinemaCon that the teaser trailer for “Incredibles 2” was the most-watched animated teaser ever, with more than 113 million views in the first 24 hours.

The sequel picks up right after the 2004 original, with Craig T. Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl, and Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone. Brad Bird, who voices fashion designer Edna Mode, is back to direct. New additions to the voice cast include Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, and Isabella Rossellini.

The sequel again deals with the Parr family attempting balance having a normal life with their superhero powers.

The original was a big hit, grossing more than $660 million worldwide. “Incredibles 2” hits theaters on June 15.

Early tracking for Sony’s “Superfly” remake indicated an opening in the $10 million range. The film, which also launches on June 15, is directed by Director X in his feature film debut and stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael Kenneth Williams, Lex Scott Davis, and Jennifer Morrison. Unaided awareness on “Superfly” is at 4% with total awareness at 42% and “definite interest” at 33%.