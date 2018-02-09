Imperative Entertainment to Adapt ‘White Darkness’ Into Feature Film

Imperative Entertainment has optioned the rights to “The White Darkness,” a survival drama based on true events written by the New Yorker’s award-winning writer David Grann.

Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce and develop the feature film, which is based on a piece that ran in the latest issue of the New Yorker.

The pic tells the harrowing story of British explorer Henry Worsley’s 2015 attempt to recreate his hero Ernest Shackleton’s infamous odyssey across Antarctica. The two adventurers, separated by a century but connected in their single-minded focus, battle obliterating conditions, penetrating isolation, and their own inner demons in this masterful portrayal of fortitude against all odds in the last remaining frontier on Earth – the South Pole.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with David again,” Friedkin and Thomas said. “Henry Worsley was an extraordinary man who personified grit, passion and perseverance. Over the last few months, we’ve had the tremendous pleasure of getting to know Henry’s family, and we are honored to bring his incredible life to the big screen in a way that will make them proud.”

This will mark the second collaboration between Imperative and Grann. He previously teamed up with the company to adapt New York Times bestselling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” with Leonardo DiCaprio set to star and Martin Scorsese to direct.

Grann previously wrote New York Times No. 1 bestseller “Lost City of Z.”

Grann is represented by CAA and Kathy Robbins and David Halpern of the Robbins Office.

(Pictured: David Grann)