You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imperative Entertainment to Adapt ‘White Darkness’ Into Feature Film

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Imperative Entertainment has optioned the rights to “The White Darkness,” a survival drama based on true events written by the New Yorker’s award-winning writer David Grann.

Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce and develop the feature film, which is based on a piece that ran in the latest issue of the New Yorker.

The pic tells the harrowing story of British explorer Henry Worsley’s 2015 attempt to recreate his hero Ernest Shackleton’s infamous odyssey across Antarctica. The two adventurers, separated by a century but connected in their single-minded focus, battle obliterating conditions, penetrating isolation, and their own inner demons in this masterful portrayal of fortitude against all odds in the last remaining frontier on Earth – the South Pole.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with David again,” Friedkin and Thomas said. “Henry Worsley was an extraordinary man who personified grit, passion and perseverance. Over the last few months, we’ve had the tremendous pleasure of getting to know Henry’s family, and we are honored to bring his incredible life to the big screen in a way that will make them proud.”

This will mark the second collaboration between Imperative and Grann. He previously teamed up with the company to adapt New York Times bestselling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” with Leonardo DiCaprio set to star and Martin Scorsese to direct.

Grann previously wrote New York Times No. 1 bestseller “Lost City of Z.”

Grann is represented by CAA and Kathy Robbins and David Halpern of the Robbins Office.

(Pictured: David Grann

More Film

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Fifty Shades Freed' Hits $25 Million in International Launches

    Imperative Entertainment has optioned the rights to “The White Darkness,” a survival drama based on true events written by the New Yorker’s award-winning writer David Grann. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce and develop the feature film, which is based on a piece that ran in the latest issue of the New Yorker. […]

  • Michelle Williams and Tarana Burke MeToo

    The Many #TimesUp of Our Times

    Imperative Entertainment has optioned the rights to “The White Darkness,” a survival drama based on true events written by the New Yorker’s award-winning writer David Grann. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce and develop the feature film, which is based on a piece that ran in the latest issue of the New Yorker. […]

  • The Peacemaker Padraig O'Malley

    Film Review: 'The Peacemaker'

    Imperative Entertainment has optioned the rights to “The White Darkness,” a survival drama based on true events written by the New Yorker’s award-winning writer David Grann. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce and develop the feature film, which is based on a piece that ran in the latest issue of the New Yorker. […]

  • Gucci Mane

    Gucci Mane Biopic in the Works at Paramount Players, Imagine

    Imperative Entertainment has optioned the rights to “The White Darkness,” a survival drama based on true events written by the New Yorker’s award-winning writer David Grann. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce and develop the feature film, which is based on a piece that ran in the latest issue of the New Yorker. […]

  • the strange fascinations of noah hypnotik

    Paramount Players to Develop 'Strange Fascinations of Noah Hypnotik' as Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Imperative Entertainment has optioned the rights to “The White Darkness,” a survival drama based on true events written by the New Yorker’s award-winning writer David Grann. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce and develop the feature film, which is based on a piece that ran in the latest issue of the New Yorker. […]

  • Imperative Entertainment to Adapt 'White Darkness'

    Imperative Entertainment to Adapt 'White Darkness' Into Feature Film

    Imperative Entertainment has optioned the rights to “The White Darkness,” a survival drama based on true events written by the New Yorker’s award-winning writer David Grann. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce and develop the feature film, which is based on a piece that ran in the latest issue of the New Yorker. […]

  • Permission Movie Review

    Film Review: 'Permission'

    Imperative Entertainment has optioned the rights to “The White Darkness,” a survival drama based on true events written by the New Yorker’s award-winning writer David Grann. Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas will produce and develop the feature film, which is based on a piece that ran in the latest issue of the New Yorker. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad