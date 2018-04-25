You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Carlos Stevens’ Spec ‘Zero’ Optioned By Imagine Entertainment and Animal Logic (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Carlos Stevens has sold his original animated feature pitch, “Zero,” to Imagine Entertainment and Animal Logic.

Stevens will develop and direct the film as well, with details on the project being kept under wraps for now.

Stevens is a former Student Academy Awards finalist for his animated short film “Toumai” as well as an award-winning director for his animated short film “The Alchemist Letter.” Stevens was hired straight out of film school as one of the youngest creative directors in the ad industry, where he won and directed award-winning advertising campaigns for brands such as Sprint, Sony, Target, International Delight, and more.

Stevens has also developed two original animated ideas for Luma Pictures. Last year, he was hired by Axis Animation to write and direct the global release trailer for Amazon’s game engine Lumberyard.

He is repped by Verve, Heitmann Entertainment and Lichter Grossman.

Animal Logic is fresh off the box office hit “Peter Rabbit,” which it co-produced with Sony and has since grossed $310 worldwide. They are currently in production on “The Lego Movie Sequel” and “The Billion Brick Race.” “The Lego Movie Sequel” is set to bow on Feb. 8, 2019.

On the animated side, Imagine is best known for producing the “Curious George” features.

