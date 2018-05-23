Idris Elba to Star in and Direct ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix

Justin Kroll

Idris Elba is set to star in, direct, and produce the currently untitled modern retelling of Victor Hugo’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” for Netflix, sources confirmed to Variety.

Elba will also produce music for the feature film.

Based on the classic 19th century gothic romance novel, the story follows Quasimodo, a hunchback, who falls in love with the gypsy Esmeralda. Elba will play Quasimodo in the feature.

The story has been adapted various times, the most famous version being Disney’s ’90s animated classic that featured Demi Moore and Kevin Kline as voices. The film’s score was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe.

“The Current War” scribe Michael Mitnick will write Netflix’s modern day retelling. Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will produce for Automatik, along with Elba and Green Door’s Ana Garanito.

This is just the latest directing gig for Elba, having recently helmed the Sundance movie “Yardie.” On the acting side, he was most recently seen in “The Mountain Between Us” and is currently filming the last season of his hit TV series “Luther.” He can also be seen in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

He is repped WME and the U.K.’s Artists Partnership. THe Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

