Quincy Jones, Halle Berry Praise Cheryl Boone Isaacs at Icon Mann

Icon Mann presented former Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs with the inaugural Legacy Award at a dinner filled with black Hollywood elites.

Held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, prominent names in entertainment gathered to give speeches and ultimately offer Isaacs a hand-sculpted statue. Some of the stars in attendance included Halle Berry, Kobe Bryant, Quincy Jones, Dee Rees, and Terry Crews, with Cedric the Entertainer serving as host for the evening.

During the dinner, Icon Mann founder Tamara Houston also presented Isaacs with a USC scholarship fund. Icon Mann was created to build connections and dialogue between influential black men in Hollywood and show them the community of support that exists with their peers.

Unlike the other speakers, Jones shared multiple personal stories involving Isaacs and other attendees. At one point, he referenced Berry’s legs which was met with laughs and whispers from the audience. He also shared how he met Bryant, LeBron James, and Yao Ming at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Jones recalled asked the photographer to get chairs and to cut out their feet so he appeared to be looking down on the NBA stars.

Upon accepting her award, Isaacs said that they could really “talk truth about the industry and people.” She continued, “I always thought that whatever I said to you it stayed with you,” which caused the audience to respond with giggles.

In her speech, Isaacs talked about her work with Paramount and the diverse department she worked in along with her brother, Ashley Boone Jr. “Every single time we succeed in different areas, it was because we got the opportunity,” she said.

“I can’t stress enough how much we all must work together and combine our talents and show all of Hollywood and show America and the world that we have arrived. We are here. We are changing, and we are going to march on,” Isaacs added.

Berry also took the stage to pay tribute to Isaacs. She called her Oscar win for best actress in 2002 a “crowning moment” of her life because she was the first black women to win the award. She said Isaacs has also had first-ever moments as the only black woman to serve as Academy president. The actress admitted that she was sad to hear Isaacs would not extend her term, but she knows it is because Isaacs has more first-ever moments to come.

Prior to the start of the dinner, Isaacs told Variety that although she has stepped down, she praises this year’s diversity of nominees with Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig’s nominations. “This is about opportunity,” Isaacs said. “Opportunity was given and results were there.”

“I don’t think it is a trend,” she added. “It’s the way it should be.”