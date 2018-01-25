‘I, Tonya’ Director Craig Gillespie Sets Police Drama as Next Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Craig Gillespie'I, Tonya' Variety screening series presented by FilmStruck, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jan 2018
Sony Pictures has tapped “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie to helm the police corruption drama “The Seven Five,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The producers on “The Seven Five” are Eli Holzman, John Lesher, and Annapurna Pictures. Lauren Abrahams is overseeing for the studio.

“The Seven Five” project has been in development at Sony since 2014. It’s based on the 2014 documentary that was produced by Holzman and directed by Tiller Russell about police corruption in New York City’s 75th Precinct during the 1980s when the precinct was one of the most violent in the nation.

The documentary, which was also called “The Seven Five,” focuses on Michael Dowd, an officer who was convicted of racketeering and conspiracy to distribute narcotics. He served 12 years in prison. IFC released the documentary theatrically in 2015.

Gillespie’s directing credits date back more than a decade to a pair of dark comedies released in 2007 — “Mr. Woodcock” and “Lars and the Real Girl.” The Australian native also directed “Fright Night,” “Million Dollar Arm,” and “The Finest Hours.” He began shooting “I, Tonya” in January 2017.

“I, Tonya” received a trio of Oscar nominations on Jan. 23 with Margot Robbie nominated for best actress for her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding, Allison Janney for best supporting actress, and Tatiana S. Riegel for best editing.

Gillespie is repped by UTA.

  • Casey Affleck

    Casey Affleck Withdraws as Oscar Presenter for Best Actress

  • Craig Gillespie'I, Tonya' Variety screening series

    'I, Tonya' Director Craig Gillespie Sets Police Drama as Next Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

  • Octavia Spencer Jessica Chastain

    Octavia Spencer Explains How Jessica Chastain Helped Her Make Five Times Her Asking Salary

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Punching to Massive $100 Million-Plus Opening

  • Warren Miller Dead

    Warren Miller, Pioneering Ski Filmmaker, Dies at 93

  • Sky's Move Into Original Film in

    Sky's Move Into Original Film in the U.K. May Expand to Other Markets

  • Gabriela Tagliavini

    Gabriela Tagliavini to Direct Ambi Comedy 'The Devil May Care'

