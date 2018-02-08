You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Schumer Is Bursting With Confidence in ‘I Feel Pretty’ Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Amy Schumer is bursting with confidence the first trailer for STXfilms’ comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which debuted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Schumer portrays Renee, who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall at a fitness club, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful person on the planet — even though she looks exactly the same.

Upon catching her reflection in a mirror, she says, “That’s me? I’m beautiful!”

The film also features Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Adrian Martinez, and Lauren Hutton.

Schumer came aboard “I Feel Pretty” in April 2017, shortly after leaving Sony’s “Barbie” movie. STXfilms bought the distribution rights a month later at the Cannes Film Festival.

I Feel Pretty” last starred opposite Goldie Hawn in the mother-daughter comedy “Snatched” last spring.

Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein helmed the film, which marks their feature directorial debut, from their own script. The producers are Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola, Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, and Nicolas Chartier. Schumer also produced. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, co-produces. Jonathan Deckter and Justin Bursch are executive producers.

Watch the trailer at the 1:24-minute mark in the interview.

More Film

  • Michael Pena'12 Strong' film premiere, New

    Netflix Buys Michael Pena-Lizzy Caplan Thriller 'Extinction' From Universal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amy Schumer is bursting with confidence the first trailer for STXfilms’ comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which debuted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Schumer portrays Renee, who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall at a fitness club, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful person on […]

  • I Feel Pretty trailer

    Amy Schumer Is Bursting With Confidence in 'I Feel Pretty' Trailer

    Amy Schumer is bursting with confidence the first trailer for STXfilms’ comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which debuted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Schumer portrays Renee, who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall at a fitness club, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful person on […]

  • Joaquin Phoenix The Joker

    Joaquin Phoenix in Talks to Play the Joker in Todd Phillips' Standalone Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amy Schumer is bursting with confidence the first trailer for STXfilms’ comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which debuted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Schumer portrays Renee, who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall at a fitness club, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful person on […]

  • Jane Goodall Documentary Jane National Geographic

    National Geographic Team Revives the World of Jane Goodall With Enhanced Footage

    Amy Schumer is bursting with confidence the first trailer for STXfilms’ comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which debuted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Schumer portrays Renee, who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall at a fitness club, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful person on […]

  • Sagafilm, Garnet Girl Team on Páll

    Sagafilm, Garnet Girl Team on Páll Grímsson’s 'Afterlands' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amy Schumer is bursting with confidence the first trailer for STXfilms’ comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which debuted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Schumer portrays Renee, who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall at a fitness club, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful person on […]

  • Elizabeth Debicki photographed in London by

    'The Cloverfield Paradox' Actress Elizabeth Debicki on How Her Height Affects Her Roles

    Amy Schumer is bursting with confidence the first trailer for STXfilms’ comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which debuted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Schumer portrays Renee, who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall at a fitness club, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful person on […]

  • Laurie Metcalf Playback Podcast

    Playback: Laurie Metcalf on 'Lady Bird' and Getting the 'Roseanne' Band Back Together

    Amy Schumer is bursting with confidence the first trailer for STXfilms’ comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which debuted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Schumer portrays Renee, who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall at a fitness club, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful person on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad