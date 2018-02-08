Amy Schumer Is Bursting With Confidence in ‘I Feel Pretty’ Trailer

Amy Schumer is bursting with confidence the first trailer for STXfilms’ comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which debuted Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Schumer portrays Renee, who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis, but awakens from a fall at a fitness club, believing she’s suddenly the most beautiful person on the planet — even though she looks exactly the same.

Upon catching her reflection in a mirror, she says, “That’s me? I’m beautiful!”

The film also features Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Rory Scovel, Aidy Bryant, Busy Philipps, Tom Hopper, Adrian Martinez, and Lauren Hutton.

Schumer came aboard “I Feel Pretty” in April 2017, shortly after leaving Sony’s “Barbie” movie. STXfilms bought the distribution rights a month later at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I Feel Pretty” last starred opposite Goldie Hawn in the mother-daughter comedy “Snatched” last spring.

Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein helmed the film, which marks their feature directorial debut, from their own script. The producers are Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola, Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, and Nicolas Chartier. Schumer also produced. Kevin Kane, a frequent collaborator of Schumer’s, co-produces. Jonathan Deckter and Justin Bursch are executive producers.

Watch the trailer at the 1:24-minute mark in the interview.