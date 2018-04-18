You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘I Feel Pretty’ Directors Say They Were ‘Disappointed’ After Backlash From Trailer

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
I Feel Pretty premiere
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

At the Los Angeles premiere for comedy “I Feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer, the directors and cast addressed the negative reaction the trailer generated after the film’s message was perceived to be that confidence stems solely from body image.

The film follows Schumer’s character Renee who has low self-esteem until she hits her head and wakes up feeling beautiful and confident. Nothing physically has changed about Renee, but when she looks in the mirror she considers herself “undeniably pretty.”

On the red carpet, co-writers and co-directors Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, who have worked together for more than 20 years writing films such as “Never Been Kissed” and “The Vow,” agreed that people should see the movie instead of guessing the message based on the trailer. “We were disappointed because people were discussing a movie that they hadn’t yet seen, which always is going to leave a lot of holes in their understanding,” Kohn told Variety.

Kohn said after showing screenings to men and women all over the country she has found that the body image concern has not been a problem.

Schumer said the intended message is to make women feel “empowered” and to prevent anything from holding them back. “I think if you have anything you’re worried about or you’re afraid someone’s going to insult you — call you ugly, call you fat — it’s a deterrent,” the comedian said. “I don’t want anything keeping women from living up to their full potential and this movie’s about that.”

Related

Co-star Rory Scovel said the meaning of the film is especially important right now as young people are raised in the age of social media. He said it’s important for the younger generation “to see a film that maybe says you are in control of your own value.”

Scovel continued, “You’re in control of your own worth. It’s not what someone else tells you. It’s not what a society or a group tells you to value in yourself; it’s on you to do it.”

Adrian Martinez and Sasheer Zamata, who also star in the comedy, pointed out that Schumer’s character struggling with self-confidence was relatable. Martinez called the movie a “fun” and “humane” approach to discussing self-esteem. “It’s about accepting yourself for who you are and the price you pay to get there,” Martinez said.

Zamata added that viewers should walk away from the movie knowing that despite negative messages and external forces they, “don’t have to look for validation from other people.”

“I Feel Pretty” hits theaters April 20.

More Film

  • I Feel Pretty premiere

    ‘I Feel Pretty’ Directors Say They Were ‘Disappointed’ After Backlash From Trailer

    At the Los Angeles premiere for comedy “I Feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer, the directors and cast addressed the negative reaction the trailer generated after the film’s message was perceived to be that confidence stems solely from body image. The film follows Schumer’s character Renee who has low self-esteem until she hits her head and […]

  • Fausto Brizzi'Poor But Beautiful' photocall, Roma

    Italian Director Fausto Brizzi Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Harassment (Report)

    At the Los Angeles premiere for comedy “I Feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer, the directors and cast addressed the negative reaction the trailer generated after the film’s message was perceived to be that confidence stems solely from body image. The film follows Schumer’s character Renee who has low self-esteem until she hits her head and […]

  • Nic Crawley The H Collective CEO

    Sony Pictures, H Collective Sign Distribution Pact

    At the Los Angeles premiere for comedy “I Feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer, the directors and cast addressed the negative reaction the trailer generated after the film’s message was perceived to be that confidence stems solely from body image. The film follows Schumer’s character Renee who has low self-esteem until she hits her head and […]

  • avengers infinity war

    Major Studios Will Need to Wrestle Disney to Get a Piece of Popcorn Season

    At the Los Angeles premiere for comedy “I Feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer, the directors and cast addressed the negative reaction the trailer generated after the film’s message was perceived to be that confidence stems solely from body image. The film follows Schumer’s character Renee who has low self-esteem until she hits her head and […]

  • Tribeca Film Festival Sessions Including 'Westworld'

    Tribeca Film Festival Sessions Including 'Westworld' Panel to Stream Free on Facebook

    At the Los Angeles premiere for comedy “I Feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer, the directors and cast addressed the negative reaction the trailer generated after the film’s message was perceived to be that confidence stems solely from body image. The film follows Schumer’s character Renee who has low self-esteem until she hits her head and […]

  • National Geographic Buys Festival Winner 'Science

    National Geographic Buys Festival Winner 'Science Fair'

    At the Los Angeles premiere for comedy “I Feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer, the directors and cast addressed the negative reaction the trailer generated after the film’s message was perceived to be that confidence stems solely from body image. The film follows Schumer’s character Renee who has low self-esteem until she hits her head and […]

  • Super Troopers 2

    Film Review: 'Super Troopers 2'

    At the Los Angeles premiere for comedy “I Feel Pretty” starring Amy Schumer, the directors and cast addressed the negative reaction the trailer generated after the film’s message was perceived to be that confidence stems solely from body image. The film follows Schumer’s character Renee who has low self-esteem until she hits her head and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad