LeBron James to Produce ‘House Party’ Remake

Dave McNary

House Party
LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, are developing a remake of 1990’s “House Party” for New Line.

Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, writers on the FX comedy-drama “Atlanta,” have signed on to pen the screenplay.

“House Party” starred the hip hop duo Kid ‘n Play, along with Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou, B-Fine, Robin Harris, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, and A.J. Johnson. The movie, which centered on a party held at a high-schooler’s house while his parents were on vacation, was written and directed by Reginald Hudlin, based on his student film.

“House Party,” produced for $2.5 million, was a major success for New Line, earning $26.4 million at the box office. The studio then released “House Party 2” in 1991 and “House Party 3” in 1994.

James and Carter launched SpringHill in 2013. The Warner Bros.-based company produced the Starz show “Survivor’s Remorse,” which ran for four seasons, and is developing a limited series about entrepreneur and activist Madam C.J. Walker, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer. James is also exec producing “Best Shot,” a docu-series about a team of high-school hoops players learning life skills through basketball, for YouTube Red.

SpringHill’s original productions include NBC’s game show “The Wall”; an upcoming HBO documentary on Muhammad Ali with HBO Entertainment and director Antoine Fuqua; and a multi-part NBA documentary film for Showtime.

