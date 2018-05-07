‘Hotel Transylvania’ Cast Take ‘Summer Vacation’ to Cannes

Director Genndy Tartakovsky poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France2018 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation Photo C, Cannes, France - 07 May 2018
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/

Sony took advantage Monday of the chance to make a splash ahead of the Cannes Film Festival getting underway, unleashing water-skiing zombies and gremlins in speedboats to promote its upcoming animated feature, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

The studio has tried to make the most of the lull ahead of the festival’s launch in recent years, with a stunt for “The Emoji Movie” last year and “Angry Birds” in 2016. This time, undead bellhops danced to pop music before puppets of the cast emerged and joined in, along with an array of local kids.

Voice talent – including Anke Engelke, Rick Kavanian, and Lesia Nikitiuk – then came onto the pier, alongside director Genndy Tartakovsky.

He said that the new installment of the Sony Pictures Animation franchise will double-down on the action, playing to the international market. “It probably has half as much dialogue and so much more physical humor,” Tartakovsky told Variety. “We get out [of] the human world and see the fantastic monster world.”

Speaking about his first time at the Cannes Film Festival, he added: “I’m a fan of cinema, and it’s amazing to be here and see it gearing up.”

