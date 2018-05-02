Hot Titles at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market.

Everybody Knows

Cast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo Darin

Premise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.

Agents: UTA, Memento Films

The Burnt Orange Heresy

Cast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang

Premise: The film is based on a popular novel about an art-world scam.

Agents: UTA, Hanway Films

Against All Enemies

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie

Premise: Stewart plays actress Jean Seberg, discredited in the 1970s by the FBI for supporting the Black Panther Party.

Agents: UTA and Endeavor Content, Memento Films Intl.

After the Wedding

Cast: Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams

Premise: A reimagining of the acclaimed 2006 drama from Susanne Biers, with both leads cast as women.

Agents: Cornerstone Film

Between Worlds

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Franka Potente, Penelope Mitchell

Premise: The thriller, which involves a soul-swapping mystery, will host a market screening for buyers.

Agent: Voltage Pictures

Blinded By the Light

Cast: Kulvinder Ghir, Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon, Sally Phillips, Viveik Kalra, Nell Williams

Premise: Gurinder Chadha directs a story based on Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir “Greetings from Bury Park,” chronicling his experiences as a British Muslim boy growing up in 1980’s Luton and the impact Bruce Springsteen’s lyrics had upon him.

Agent: Cornerstone Films

A Patriot

Cast: Eva Green, Kathy Bates, Ed Skrein

Premise: In 2050, a low-tech Britain “prospers” as Border Cop Captain Kate Jones secures the nation from a world ravaged by climate wars only to discover that everything she understands about her country is a lie.

Agent: The Exchange

Titan

Cast: Lily Collins

Premise: A young musician gets trapped in a forest trying to investigate her sister’s death.

Agents: CAA and UTA, XYZ Films

Pain and Glory

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano

Premise: Pedro Almodovar’s latest tackles “a filmmaker in decline.”

Agent: Filmnation Entertainment

The Sound of Philadelphia

Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund, Scoot McNairy

Premise: The drama, directed by Jérémie Guez, tells the story of family and friendship in the Philadelphia mob.

Agent: Endeavor Content, Protagonist