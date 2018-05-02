You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hot Titles at Cannes Film Festival 2018

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Memento Films

Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market.

Everybody Knows
Cast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo Darin
Premise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.
Agents: UTA, Memento Films

The Burnt Orange Heresy
Cast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang
Premise: The film is based on a popular novel about an art-world scam.
Agents: UTA, Hanway Films

Against All Enemies
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie
Premise: Stewart plays actress Jean Seberg, discredited in the 1970s by the FBI for supporting the Black Panther Party.
Agents: UTA and Endeavor Content, Memento Films Intl.

After the Wedding
Cast: Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams
Premise: A reimagining of the acclaimed 2006 drama from Susanne Biers, with both leads cast as women.
Agents: Cornerstone Film

Between Worlds
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Franka Potente, Penelope Mitchell
Premise: The thriller, which involves a soul-swapping mystery, will host a market screening for buyers.
Agent: Voltage Pictures

Related

Blinded By the Light
Cast: Kulvinder Ghir, Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon, Sally Phillips, Viveik Kalra, Nell Williams
Premise: Gurinder Chadha directs a story based on Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir “Greetings from Bury Park,” chronicling his experiences as a British Muslim boy growing up in 1980’s Luton and the impact Bruce Springsteen’s lyrics had upon him.
Agent: Cornerstone Films

A Patriot
Cast: Eva Green, Kathy Bates, Ed Skrein
Premise: In 2050, a low-tech Britain “prospers” as Border Cop Captain Kate Jones secures the nation from a world ravaged by climate wars only to discover that everything she understands about her country is a lie.
Agent: The Exchange

Titan
Cast: Lily Collins
Premise: A young musician gets trapped in a forest trying to investigate her sister’s death.
Agents: CAA and UTA, XYZ Films

Pain and Glory
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano
Premise: Pedro Almodovar’s latest tackles “a filmmaker in decline.”
Agent: Filmnation Entertainment

The Sound of Philadelphia
Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund, Scoot McNairy
Premise: The drama, directed by Jérémie Guez, tells the story of family and friendship in the Philadelphia mob.
Agent: Endeavor Content, Protagonist

More Film

  • Donald Trump

    Gabriel Sherman to Write 'The Apprentice' Movie About Young Donald Trump

    Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market. Everybody KnowsCast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo DarinPremise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.Agents: UTA, Memento Films The Burnt Orange HeresyCast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes […]

  • Rachel Spiegelman to Head Brand Studio

    Rachel Spiegelman to Head Brand Studio at Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine

    Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market. Everybody KnowsCast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo DarinPremise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.Agents: UTA, Memento Films The Burnt Orange HeresyCast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes […]

  • Gabrielle Union Breaking In

    Gabrielle Union on 'Breaking In' and the Fears of Speaking Out Against Sexual Harassment

    Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market. Everybody KnowsCast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo DarinPremise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.Agents: UTA, Memento Films The Burnt Orange HeresyCast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes […]

  • Hot Titles at Cannes Film Festival

    Hot Titles at Cannes Film Festival 2018

    Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market. Everybody KnowsCast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo DarinPremise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.Agents: UTA, Memento Films The Burnt Orange HeresyCast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes […]

  • avengers infinity war

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Crosses $800 Million Worldwide

    Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market. Everybody KnowsCast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo DarinPremise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.Agents: UTA, Memento Films The Burnt Orange HeresyCast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes […]

  • TrustNordisk Boss Rikke Ennis Steps Down,

    TrustNordisk Boss Rikke Ennis Steps Down, Susan Wendt Takes Over as Managing Director

    Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market. Everybody KnowsCast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo DarinPremise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.Agents: UTA, Memento Films The Burnt Orange HeresyCast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes […]

  • Matthias Schoenaerts Set for ‘The Sound

    Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund, Scoot McNairy to Star In ‘The Sound of Philadelphia’

    Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market. Everybody KnowsCast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo DarinPremise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.Agents: UTA, Memento Films The Burnt Orange HeresyCast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad