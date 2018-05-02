Hot Titles at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Here are some projects and packages expected to make a splash on the Cannes sales market.
Everybody Knows
Cast: Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Ricardo Darin
Premise: Asghar Farhadi’s opening night drama involves a woman returning to her native Madrid to uncover secrets from her past.
Agents: UTA, Memento Films
The Burnt Orange Heresy
Cast: Christopher Walken, Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang
Premise: The film is based on a popular novel about an art-world scam.
Agents: UTA, Hanway Films
Against All Enemies
Cast: Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Anthony Mackie
Premise: Stewart plays actress Jean Seberg, discredited in the 1970s by the FBI for supporting the Black Panther Party.
Agents: UTA and Endeavor Content, Memento Films Intl.
After the Wedding
Cast: Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams
Premise: A reimagining of the acclaimed 2006 drama from Susanne Biers, with both leads cast as women.
Agents: Cornerstone Film
Between Worlds
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Franka Potente, Penelope Mitchell
Premise: The thriller, which involves a soul-swapping mystery, will host a market screening for buyers.
Agent: Voltage Pictures
Blinded By the Light
Cast: Kulvinder Ghir, Hayley Atwell, Rob Brydon, Sally Phillips, Viveik Kalra, Nell Williams
Premise: Gurinder Chadha directs a story based on Sarfraz Manzoor’s memoir “Greetings from Bury Park,” chronicling his experiences as a British Muslim boy growing up in 1980’s Luton and the impact Bruce Springsteen’s lyrics had upon him.
Agent: Cornerstone Films
A Patriot
Cast: Eva Green, Kathy Bates, Ed Skrein
Premise: In 2050, a low-tech Britain “prospers” as Border Cop Captain Kate Jones secures the nation from a world ravaged by climate wars only to discover that everything she understands about her country is a lie.
Agent: The Exchange
Titan
Cast: Lily Collins
Premise: A young musician gets trapped in a forest trying to investigate her sister’s death.
Agents: CAA and UTA, XYZ Films
Pain and Glory
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Asier Etxeandia, Julieta Serrano
Premise: Pedro Almodovar’s latest tackles “a filmmaker in decline.”
Agent: Filmnation Entertainment
The Sound of Philadelphia
Cast: Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund, Scoot McNairy
Premise: The drama, directed by Jérémie Guez, tells the story of family and friendship in the Philadelphia mob.
Agent: Endeavor Content, Protagonist