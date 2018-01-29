‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Director Patrick Hughes Sets Next Project at Lionsgate (EXCLUSIVE)

After seeing strong returns on the summer action comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” Lionsgate is reteaming with the pic’s director, Patrick Hughes, on what looks to be his next feature.

Sources tell Variety that Hughes has come on to direct the action pic “Unsafe House” for the studio. Lionsgate had no comment on the news.

Russell Hollander is producing from a script by Adam J. Epstein and Andrew Jacobson.

The story follows three friends who rent a Bahamas beach house over the summer for some R&R, only to come and realize that the location is actually a MI-6 safe house already occupied by a CIA operative. When the house comes under attack, the three friends must team up with the spy in order to survive the ordeal.

The film falls in line with some of Hughes past credits like “Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “The Expendables 3,” which mixed high-octane action with comedy. An exact production start date is still being determined, but sources say its likely to start shooting before the end of 2018.

After years of development, Hughes landed “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” after impressing star Ryan Reynolds from his work on “The Expendables 3.” The two teamed up with Samuel L. Jackson on the project, which turned into a surprise summer hit grossing $177 million on a $30 million budget.

Hughes is repped by WME.