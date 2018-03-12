Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen to Star in ‘The Good Liar’

Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren have been cast as the leads in New Line’s drama “The Good Liar.”

The film will be directed by Bill Condon, who most recently helmed Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Condon will also produce with Greg Yolen.

Jack Morrissey and Bron Creative’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth are executive producing. “Mr. Holmes” writer Jeffrey Hatcher wrote the screenplay for “The Good Liar,” based on the novel by Nicholas Searle.

“The Good Liar” is a reunion for Condon and McKellen, who previously collaborated on “Gods and Monsters” and “Mr. Holmes.” Condon won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “Gods and Monsters,” while McKellen was nominated for best actor.

McKellen will portray a career con artist who can hardly believe his luck when he meets a well-to-do widow, played by Mirren. As she opens her home and life to him, he is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

Bron has previously partnered with studios on such films as “Fences,” “Roman J. Israel Esq.,” and Tom Hanks’ “Greyhound,” which is currently in production. Mirren most recently starred in CBS Films-Liosngate’s horror thriller “Winchester” and will be seen next in Disney’s “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.”