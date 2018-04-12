Helen Hunt Signs With UTA

UTA has signed actress, writer, producer and director Helen Hunt.

Hunt’s expansive body of work includes projects spanning across film, theater and television. On the film side, Hunt will next star Netflix’s “Candy Jar” opposite Christina Hendricks and Uzo Aduba. Currently, she can be seen in theaters in the drama “The Miracle Season.”

Hunt has starred in countless iconic films, including “As Good As It Gets” opposite Jack Nicholson for which she won an Academy Award, Golden Globe and SAG Awards for her role. Her repertoire of classic features includes starring roles in “What Women Want,” “Castaway,” and “A Good Woman.”

Additionally, Hunt’s performance in “The Sessions” scored her nominations for an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA Awards and earned her an Independent Spirit Award for supporting actress.

On the television side, she was recently seen in the Fox drama “Shots Fired” alongside Sanaa Lathan, Stephen James and Richard Dreyfuss. Hunt also starred in the hit NBC series “Mad About You” for eight years, garnering her four Golden Globe and Emmy Awards, as well as a SAG Award for her performance.

Additionally, Hunt transitioned behind the camera into directing with the feature “Then She Found Me” which Hunt co-wrote, produced and starred in opposite Colin Firth, Matthew Broderick and Bette Midler.