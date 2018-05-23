Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, John Leguizamo Join Tye Sheridan’s ‘Night Clerk’

Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo have joined Tye Sheridan’s thriller “The Night Clerk,” which began shooting this week in Utah.

Sheridan is starring and producing “The Night Clerk,” directed by Michael Cristofer from his own script. He portrays a hotel night clerk who’s highly intelligent — and on the autism spectrum. When a woman is murdered during his shift, he becomes the prime suspect. As the police investigation closes in, he makes a personal connection with a beautiful guest but soon realizes he must stop the real murderer before she becomes the next victim.

Besides Sheridan, producers are WulfPak Productions’ David Wulf and Highland Film Group, with Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon, and Robbie Brenner executive producing. Convergent Media LLC is financing the film. The Gersh Agency and Highland Film Group are co-repping the U.S. sales, with HFG also handling foreign.

Sheridan starred in “Ready Player One.” Hunt recently directed episodes of ABC’s “Splitting Up Together,” FX’s “Feud,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” and CBS’ “Life in Pieces.” Her current projects include “The Miracle Season,” Netflix’s “Candy Jar” alongside Uzo Aduba, and “I See You.”

De Armas is currently in production on the untitled Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis project with Lily James and in post-production on “Three Seconds,” starring Rosamund Pike. Leguizamo is currently filming “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

Hunt is represented by UTA. De Armas is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment, and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Leguizamo is repped by UTA.