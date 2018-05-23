Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, John Leguizamo Join Tye Sheridan’s ‘Night Clerk’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Helen Hunt Ana de Armas John Leguizamo
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo have joined Tye Sheridan’s thriller “The Night Clerk,” which began shooting this week in Utah.

Sheridan is starring and producing “The Night Clerk,” directed by Michael Cristofer from his own script. He portrays a hotel night clerk who’s highly intelligent — and on the autism spectrum. When a woman is murdered during his shift, he becomes the prime suspect. As the police investigation closes in, he makes a personal connection with a beautiful guest but soon realizes he must stop the real murderer before she becomes the next victim.

Besides Sheridan, producers are WulfPak Productions’ David Wulf and Highland Film Group, with Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon, and Robbie Brenner executive producing. Convergent Media LLC is financing the film. The Gersh Agency and Highland Film Group are co-repping the U.S. sales, with HFG also handling foreign.

Sheridan starred in “Ready Player One.” Hunt recently directed episodes of ABC’s “Splitting Up Together,” FX’s “Feud,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” and CBS’ “Life in Pieces.” Her current projects include “The Miracle Season,” Netflix’s “Candy Jar” alongside Uzo Aduba, and “I See You.”

De Armas is currently in production on the untitled Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis project with Lily James and in post-production on “Three Seconds,” starring Rosamund Pike. Leguizamo is currently filming “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

Hunt is represented by UTA. De Armas is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment, and Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. Leguizamo is repped by UTA.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Idris Elba Hunchback of Notre Dame

    Idris Elba to Star in and Direct 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' for Netflix

    Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo have joined Tye Sheridan’s thriller “The Night Clerk,” which began shooting this week in Utah. Sheridan is starring and producing “The Night Clerk,” directed by Michael Cristofer from his own script. He portrays a hotel night clerk who’s highly intelligent — and on the autism spectrum. When […]

  • Jay Ryan It Chapter Two

    'It: Chapter Two' Casts Jay Ryan as Adult Ben

    Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo have joined Tye Sheridan’s thriller “The Night Clerk,” which began shooting this week in Utah. Sheridan is starring and producing “The Night Clerk,” directed by Michael Cristofer from his own script. He portrays a hotel night clerk who’s highly intelligent — and on the autism spectrum. When […]

  • Dan Lin Warner Bros

    Warner Bros. Re-Signs 'It,' 'Lego Movie,' 'Sherlock Holmes' Producer Dan Lin

    Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo have joined Tye Sheridan’s thriller “The Night Clerk,” which began shooting this week in Utah. Sheridan is starring and producing “The Night Clerk,” directed by Michael Cristofer from his own script. He portrays a hotel night clerk who’s highly intelligent — and on the autism spectrum. When […]

  • Transilvania Film Fest Brings Tech Trends

    Transilvania Film Fest Brings Tech Trends Into Focus

    Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo have joined Tye Sheridan’s thriller “The Night Clerk,” which began shooting this week in Utah. Sheridan is starring and producing “The Night Clerk,” directed by Michael Cristofer from his own script. He portrays a hotel night clerk who’s highly intelligent — and on the autism spectrum. When […]

  • Luc Besson

    EuropaCorp Stock Drops in Wake of Rape Allegation Against Luc Besson

    Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo have joined Tye Sheridan’s thriller “The Night Clerk,” which began shooting this week in Utah. Sheridan is starring and producing “The Night Clerk,” directed by Michael Cristofer from his own script. He portrays a hotel night clerk who’s highly intelligent — and on the autism spectrum. When […]

  • 'Sink or Swim' Review: A So-So

    Cannes Film Review: 'Sink or Swim'

    Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo have joined Tye Sheridan’s thriller “The Night Clerk,” which began shooting this week in Utah. Sheridan is starring and producing “The Night Clerk,” directed by Michael Cristofer from his own script. He portrays a hotel night clerk who’s highly intelligent — and on the autism spectrum. When […]

  • Life of Baldrick

    Cannes: BidSlate Closes Partnerships, Title Deal With Kasper

    Helen Hunt, Ana de Armas, and John Leguizamo have joined Tye Sheridan’s thriller “The Night Clerk,” which began shooting this week in Utah. Sheridan is starring and producing “The Night Clerk,” directed by Michael Cristofer from his own script. He portrays a hotel night clerk who’s highly intelligent — and on the autism spectrum. When […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad