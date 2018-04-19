‘Masters of the Universe’: Nee Brothers to Direct He-Man Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

He-Man has found new masters.

Sony Pictures and Mattel have tapped the directing duo of Aaron and Adam Nee to helm the He-Man movie “Masters of the Universe,” sources tell Variety.

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will produce with DeVon Franklin.

The movie will be based on the beloved Mattel toyline, which spawned a successful animated TV series (1983-85) as well as a 1987 film. The property centers on the warrior He-Man, the last hope of a magical land called Eternia. Dolph Lundgren starred in the original pic as the title character, while Frank Langella played the villainous Skeletor.

The pic is written by David Goyer, who is also an executive producer. Goyer had circled the director’s chair, but prior engagements forced him to pass on directing, though insiders say he is extremely involved in the development of the film.

Sony has already dated the movie for 18, 2019, with exec Matt Milam overseeing it for the studio.

Sony is coming off one of its more successful years, following smash hits like “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” both of which have future installments planned. Though “Masters of the Universe” has encountered hurdles over the years, Sony still views it as a valuable property and hopes to add it to its list of major franchises in the works.

As for the Nee brothers, the gig marks a major milestone for the rising stars whose 2015 indie thriller “Band of Robbers” earned critical acclaim and put the brothers on the map. The two are repped by CAA, and attorneys Eric Sherman and Matt Johnson at Ziffren.