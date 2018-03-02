You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ Statue Debuts Ahead of Oscars

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
A guerilla art installation entitled 'Casting Couch' sits on Hollywood Boulevard ahead of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California 01 March 2018. The golden figure is meant to represent disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein who is accused of multiple instances of sexual harassment.Golden Harvey Weinstein street art in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Mar 2018
CREDIT: EUGENE GARCIA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, a Harvey Weinstein statue entitled “Casting Couch” has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard.

The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand. The placement of the figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy Awards takes place. ABC News reports Los Angeles street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe collaborated on the sculpture.

Monroe was also responsible for the 2016 statue of a nude Donald Trump that appeared in multiple cities across the U.S.

Visitors stop to snap photos with the Weinstein statue, which has remained in place since its installation.

Weinstein has been shunned from the Hollywood community since reports of sexual harassment and abuse emerged last year. Selma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o, Uma Thurman, and dozens more women have described Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior toward them.

The disgraced producer has become a recluse since the allegations broke. He issued an apology last week to Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence after his attorney used the lack of harassment the two actresses encountered as a defense against the class-action sexual harassment lawsuit Weinstein faces.

Earlier this week, Lawrence said in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that she “wanted to kill” Weinstein when she heard about the abuse.

More Film

  • 'L'Animale' Review: Berlin Film Festival

    Berlin Film Review: 'L'Animale'

    Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, a Harvey Weinstein statue entitled “Casting Couch” has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard. The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand. The placement of the figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy […]

  • Let Yourself Go review

    Film Review: 'Let Yourself Go"

    Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, a Harvey Weinstein statue entitled “Casting Couch” has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard. The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand. The placement of the figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy […]

  • A guerilla art installation entitled 'Casting

    Harvey Weinstein 'Casting Couch' Statue Debuts Ahead of Oscars

    Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, a Harvey Weinstein statue entitled “Casting Couch” has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard. The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand. The placement of the figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy […]

  • 'Fake Tattoos' Review: Fresh-Faced, Rock 'n'

    Berlin Film Review: 'Fake Tattoos'

    Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, a Harvey Weinstein statue entitled “Casting Couch” has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard. The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand. The placement of the figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy […]

  • Oscars: Time's Up Movement to Get

    Oscars Will Dedicate a Moment to Support the Time's Up Movement

    Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, a Harvey Weinstein statue entitled “Casting Couch” has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard. The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand. The placement of the figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy […]

  • Jim Gianopulos and Francis Ford CoppolaDorothy

    Francis Coppola Helps Paramount Dedicate Building to Pioneer Director Dorothy Arzner

    Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, a Harvey Weinstein statue entitled “Casting Couch” has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard. The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand. The placement of the figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy […]

  • Will Packer

    Marsai Martin Comedy 'Little,' Two Other Will Packer Films Get Release Dates

    Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, a Harvey Weinstein statue entitled “Casting Couch” has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard. The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand. The placement of the figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad