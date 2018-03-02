Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ Statue Debuts Ahead of Oscars

Ahead of the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, a Harvey Weinstein statue entitled “Casting Couch” has appeared on Hollywood Boulevard.

The golden statue depicts Weinstein sitting on a coach wearing a slightly opened bathrobe with an Oscar in his right hand. The placement of the figure is close to the Dolby Theatre, where the Academy Awards takes place. ABC News reports Los Angeles street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe collaborated on the sculpture.

Monroe was also responsible for the 2016 statue of a nude Donald Trump that appeared in multiple cities across the U.S.

Visitors stop to snap photos with the Weinstein statue, which has remained in place since its installation.

Weinstein has been shunned from the Hollywood community since reports of sexual harassment and abuse emerged last year. Selma Hayek, Lupita Nyong’o, Uma Thurman, and dozens more women have described Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior toward them.

The disgraced producer has become a recluse since the allegations broke. He issued an apology last week to Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence after his attorney used the lack of harassment the two actresses encountered as a defense against the class-action sexual harassment lawsuit Weinstein faces.

Earlier this week, Lawrence said in an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that she “wanted to kill” Weinstein when she heard about the abuse.