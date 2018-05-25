Harvey Weinstein Accusers Asia Argento and Rose McGowan, Others React to His Arrest: ‘What Took You So Long?’

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Rose McGowan
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was formally arrested Friday morning on suspicion of rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse, and sexual misconduct. Weinstein’s victims, his former industry contemporaries, and media figures flooded social media to remark on the watershed moment for the Me Too movement.

Actress Asia Argento, who accused Weinstein of rape and was one of the first of more than 80 women to go public with her allegations, tweeted throughout the morning as Weinstein surrendered to police in New York City. “Glued to the screen,” she wrote as she live-tweeted his perp walk. “What took you so long Harvey?” she said.

Earlier in the day, the Italian actress wrote that Weinstein’s victims would finally get justice.

“Today Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell. We, the women, finally have real hope for justice,” Argento said.

Rose McGowan, who has also accused the Hollywood producer of rape, appeared on “Good Morning America” and “Megyn Kelly Today” to discuss her reaction to Weinstein’s arrest.

“I feel shocked. I would say it’s just so big,” she told “GMA.” “I have to admit I didn’t think I would see the day that he would have handcuffs on him. I have a visceral need for him to have handcuffs on.”

The arrest ended months of speculation over whether the famed producer would face criminal charges following decades of alleged sexual misconduct.

Read more reactions below:

“I represent many accusers of Harvey Weinstein, both in lawsuits and in claims in bankruptcy court. It is long overdue for him to be required to face the bar of justice, but that day has finally come,” Gloria Allred said in a statement. “I commend the courage of all those who have come forward and who have had the courage to speak their truth to a rich, powerful famous man. We look forward to a just result.”

