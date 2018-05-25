Harvey Weinstein Surrenders to Police in New York

By and
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the first precinct while turning himself to authorities following allegations of sexual misconduct, in New YorkSexual Miscconduct Weinstein, New York, USA - 25 May 2018
CREDIT: Julio Cortez/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein surrendered to police Friday morning following allegations of rape and sexual assault, deepening the downfall of a producer whose taste and bullying persona once defined independent film.

Weinstein, 66, wearing a dark jacket and clutching a few books, turned himself in to police in downtown New York shortly before 7:30 a.m., at a precinct besieged by reporters and news cameras. Manhattan prosecutors are expected to charge Weinstein later Friday with sexually assaulting two women: former actress Lucia Evans, and another alleged victim who has not yet been identified.

Weinstein’s bond is expected to be set at $2 million, according to CNN. The New York Times reported earlier that the former producer would be forced to turn in his passport and to wear a monitoring device.

News crews arrived at dawn Friday at the New York Police Department’s first precinct in Tribeca to capture the arrival of a man once accustomed to the flash of cameras and clamor of reporters on the red carpet. Officers set up barricades to try to contain the thicket of news media.

Weinstein’s arrest comes after more than 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct last fall, sparking an anti-harassment movement that spread around the world and exposed cultures of complicity in entertainment, media, sports and politics. Yet even as the stories piled up, the allegations against Weinstein stood apart, painting a portrait of a man for whom sexual assault had become a routine, enabled by his handlers and his unquestioned power in Hollywood.

In the New Yorker, Evans said that Weinstein had forced her to perform oral sex during an audition in New York. “I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,'” she said. But she said Weinstein simply ignored her and later acted as if nothing had happened. Paz de la Huerta said Weinstein raped her twice in her apartment. “I was so terrified of him,” she told Vanity Fair. “I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig.”

Weinstein’s alleged misconduct was one of the biggest open secrets in Hollywood. Yet he eluded public accountability for decades, protecting himself through secret payoffs and non-disclosure agreements. He allegedly threatened the careers of women who turned him down, and wielded such influence that the threats were taken seriously. The one woman who did report him to the police, Italian model Ambra Battilana, was smeared in the tabloids before prosecutors decided they did not have enough evidence to file a charge.

Ronan Farrow began to investigate the story last year, and soon Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey of the New York Times joined in the pursuit. The Times’ investigation, published on Oct. 5, 2017, alleged that Weinstein had paid at least eight accusers for their silence. Farrow’s story appeared in the New Yorker five days later, including vivid and harrowing accounts from 13 women, including actresses Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino and Emma de Caunes. Soon, actresses such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie gave their own accounts of unwanted advances.

Weinstein fled to Arizona, where he hunkered down and promised to get treatment. As new allegations emerged in a string of lawsuits and news reports, he issued blanket denials that he had ever engaged in non-consensual sex. He also came to see himself as a scapegoat, unfairly singled out for the sins of powerful men everywhere.

Police agencies in Los Angeles, New York and London opened criminal investigations, while his company was forced into bankruptcy.

