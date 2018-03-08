Harrison Ford Remembers Carrie Fisher During Mark Hamill’s Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Mark Hamill, aka the legendary “Star Wars” hero Luke Skywalker, may have been the one to finally receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, but one of the most tender moments of the celebration belonged to Harrison Ford, who played Han Solo in the iconic franchise.

With Hamill at his side, Ford shared his regret that the third member of their alliance from “a galaxy far, far away” — Carrie Fisher, who was Princess Leia — was not at the ceremony.

“When thinking about today, I was really sorry that we don’t have the other member of our trio here to celebrate with us,” Ford said.

Fisher, who passed away in December 2016, made her final film appearance in 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

In response to Ford’s comments, Hamill placed his hand over his heart, then clapped along with the rest of the rapturous audience in attendance.

“But I feel her presence,” Ford continued, before taking a deep breath in.

In addition to Ford, Hamill was joined by other members of his “Star Wars” family Thursday, including creator of the series George Lucas, R2-D2, and a few stray Stormtroopers.

Hamill received the 2,360 star along the famed strip.